Norse Gold Corp. Announces New Director

Norse Gold Corp. (NEX:VKG.H) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvain Laberge as a director of the Corporation. Mr. Laberge fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Alan Cruickshank.

Mr. Laberge is the current President and Chief Executive Officer of 1844 Resources Inc., which he has held since January 2013. His previous experience includes sales of hotel and hospital supplies. Following 11 years of success he joined Renmark Financial Communication as the Vice-President of Investor Relations for emerging mining exploration companies.

The Corporation welcomes Mr. Laberge to the board and looks forward to working with him to advance the very prospective Viking Gold Project located at Morris Lake in the Northwest Territories along the Yellowknife greenstone belt 25 km southwest of the historic high-grade Discovery Mine.

The Corporation thanks Alan for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him well in his future undertakings.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Thomas MacNeill, Norse Gold Corp.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (306) 653-2692

Jeff Sheppard, Norse Gold Corp.

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (306) 653-2692

About the Corporation

Norse Gold’s main asset is its 100% interest in the 3,231-hectare Morris Lake Property, consisting of seven contiguous claims and three leases, 75 km north of Yellowknife. Gold on the property was discovered in 1945. Work conducted at the Viking zone included underground test work and diamond drilling. The Property saw additional drilling during the late 1980’s and again during the period 2005 to 2008 when Viking Gold Exploration Inc. held the claims. Other gold zones have been located on the property, such as at the Greenlee and Lucky Lake occurrences. Each of these received initial drill testing in the 1940’s and visible gold was reported in some of the drill holes. The geological model for the gold mineralization is that of an Archean lode gold deposit consisting of gold-bearing shoots within a shear-vein system.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (nor NEX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and NEX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE: Norse Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire