NOA Lithium Discovers Fresh Water at Rio Grande Project

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) (“NOA” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has discovered an on-site fresh water source within the properties of its 100%-owned Rio Grande Project (the “Project” or the “Rio Grande Project“), as part of its 2025 water drilling exploration program.

The fresh water source was found from a water well (“WaterWell“) drilled on the northern section of the Project. Drilling of this Water Well was completed using rotary equipment to a depth of 190 meters, and development and testing of the Water Well is currently underway (see the location of the Water Well below in Picture 1).

The water source is strategically located close to areas of the Project where the highest concentration of lithium and porosity have been found to date by the Company, providing for an accessible and strategic location for future development of a production facility and/or evaporation ponds in the northeast area of the Project.

NOA’s Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Rubacha states: “This marks another significant milestone in the advancement of the Rio Grande Project. Not only have we discovered a fresh water source on-site and within our properties, but its location aligns perfectly with the area of highest lithium concentration and our preliminary assessment for locating a production facility and evaporation ponds. This adds meaningful value to the project’s development potential.”

The Water Well corresponds to one of three fresh water targets identified by the Company on its Rio Grande Project.

NOA is also pleased to announce that it continues to advance its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

Picture 1: Location of Water Well (RT-RG25-FW02)

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA’s projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Rosko, M.Sc., C.P.G. of E. L. of Montgomery and Associates (“M&A”) is a Registered Geologist (C.P.G.) in Arizona, California, and Texas, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Rosko and hydrogeologists from M&A have been on site multiple times during the various phases of drilling and sampling operations; Mr. Rosko has extensive experience in salar environments and has been a QP on many lithium brine projects. Mr. Rosko and M&A are completely independent of NOA. Mr. Rosko has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

