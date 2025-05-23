Nixxy Reports Over $1.39M in Q1 Revenue Following Strategic Pivot to AI Communications Infrastructure

Strong April and Forecasted May Growth Underscore Early Success in AI-Driven Strategy

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) (“Nixxy” or the “Company”), an AI-driven data communications company, announced that for its first quarter under its newly adopted business strategy (ended March 31, 2025), it recorded over $1.39 million in revenue, as disclosed in its recently filed 10-Q with the SEC. This strong start marks a turning point in the Company’s transformation as it pivots into AI-powered infrastructure, platform-based services, and scalable data systems aligned with fast-growing demand in the communications sector.

Nixxy’s entry into the AI-powered voice and messaging space is backed by targeted acquisitions and a platform strategy designed for speed and scale. With early contract wins already contributing to top-line results, the Company is executing on a roadmap focused on accelerating recurring revenue, optimizing cost structures, and delivering long-term value for shareholders.

April 2025 marked Nixxy’s first full month of operations under its new model, generating unaudited revenue of approximately $1.4 million. Building on this strong momentum, internal forecasts suggest continued growth in May, with projections indicating that May revenue could potentially double April’s results, contingent on timely contract activation and continued execution across its platform. Finalized results will be disclosed in the Company’s subsequent 10-Q filing. The Company anticipates continued month over month growth as additional contracts are activated, and AI-driven platforms are scaled and integrated.

Nixxy is actively leveraging the AI platforms and contractual assets gained through its recent acquisitions in March and April, providing a scalable foundation for onboarding new traffic and expanding service capacity. These platforms also support a new layer of AI-driven services, such as intelligent call routing, automated settlement optimization, and advanced customer engagement tools, further strengthening Nixxy’s competitive position in the market.

“Nixxy is focused on disciplined execution,” said Mike Schmidt, CEO of Nixxy. “With early revenue traction and a well-defined strategy in place, we’re confident in our ability to scale efficiently and deliver sustainable, long-term growth. Our aim is to establish Nixxy as a leader in AI-powered communications infrastructure, serving enterprise, wholesale, and next-generation platforms.”

Further updates will be provided as the Company progresses through key execution milestones.

Filings and press releases can be found at http://www.nixxy.com/investor-relations.

About Nixxy

Nixxy (Nasdaq:NIXX) is committed to transforming traditional markets through cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights. By acquiring cornerstone businesses in established industries and evolving their operations with innovation, Nixxy unlocks new potential and creates opportunities for transformative growth. The company focuses on sectors poised for digital innovation, leveraging data and technology to disrupt conventional business models and drive progress.

