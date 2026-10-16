NiobiumX Mining Inc. Announces Retraction of Recent Marketing Materials

NiobiumX Mining Inc. (CSE:NIOX)(OTCQB:NIOXF)(FSE:O7D0) (“NiobiumX” or the “Company“) announces that, at the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“), it has retracted two paid promotional articles prepared and disseminated on the Company’s behalf by Altura Media Co. Inc. (“Altura“): (i) “The Defense Market is Wall Street’s Best Kept Secret”, published on www.wallsttrends.com and associated landing pages (“Article 1“); and (ii) “Niobium: Ohne diesen Rohstoff funktioniert keine moderne Verteidigungstechnologie” (“Article 2” and, together with Article 1, the “Promotional Materials“). The Promotional Materials contained several instances of unbalanced disclosure, including speculative statements respecting a “valuation gap” and a potential “revaluation” of the Company, and did not comply with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“), including the requirement for review and sign-off on the disclosure by a qualified person. The Company will ensure that any future materials disseminated on its behalf by Altura and/or its affiliates will include appropriate cautionary language, and comply with NI 43-101, applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About NiobiumX Mining Inc.

NiobiumX Mining Inc. (CSE:NIOX)(OTCQB:NIOXF)(FSE:O7D0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on niobium and rare earth elements. The Company’s principal asset is the Shipshaw Property, a package of 48 mineral claims totalling approximately 2,686 hectares in the Saguenay region of Québec, situated within the Saguenay Graben of the Grenville Geological Province and characterized by a swarm of carbonatite and lamprophyre dykes. The Shipshaw Property does not host a mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate.

For Further Information

Kirby Renton, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: (604) 689-2646 | Email: contact@niobiumx.com | Website: niobiumx.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Kirby Renton, President and Chief Executive Officer, NiobiumX Mining Inc.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law, including statements regarding the Company’s review of its investor relations materials and any resulting updates; the Company’s review and approval of future promotional materials, including the presentation of cautionary language; and the Company’s exploration plans and programs. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date hereof and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including that the Company’s review may not identify all content requiring updating; that third parties may not comply with the Company’s review and approval procedures; that no mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate exists for the Shipshaw Property and none may ever be established; that historical or third-party information may not be verified or replicated; that the Company may be unable to obtain financing, permits, contractors or title on acceptable terms; and changes in commodity prices, demand and critical minerals policy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. Additional information on risks is available in the Company’s filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NiobiumX Mining Inc. | Unit 401, 90 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON M5H 3V9 | niobiumx.com | contact@niobiumx.com

SOURCE: NiobiumX Mining Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire