Nikon ZR 6K Full-Frame Cinema Camera Revealed; First Look YouTube Video on ZR Camera at B&H

Nikon and RED ZR DIGITAL CINEMA’s first camera collaboration, the Nikon ZR Cinema Camera, a lightweight 6K full-frame camera with 12-bit RAW.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is excited to announce the release of the ZR Cinema Camera, a lightweight 6K full-frame camera that marks the first brand new hardware collaboration between Nikon and RED DIGITAL CINEMA. The ZR camera combines Nikon’s precision AI-assisted autofocus and versatile Z-mount with RED’s much lauded color science and cinema-ready functionality. Capable of recording up to 6K 60p in a new flavor of REDCODE RAW, as well as ProRes RAW, H.265, and a host of other formats, the Nikon ZR camera promises to bring high-level professional video functionality to a wider audience.

With deeply integrated LUT support (including custom user LUTs), 7.5-stops of In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS), and Dual Base ISOs of 640 and 5000 in REDCODE RAW, the ZR manages to pack in much more functionality than its compact 1.38 lb body may suggest. Other exciting video-focused features include shutter angle, vertical recording, Frame.io C2C integration, and the 4″ touchscreen DCI-P3 flip-out monitor with 3.07mm dots and 1000 nits of brightness.

Nikon ZR 6K Cinema Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1919505-REG/nikon_zr_cinema_camera.html

Product Highlights

Fusion of RED + Nikon Cinema Technology

6K Full-Frame Z-Mount Cinema Camera

Full-Frame Z-Mount Cinema Camera REDCODE RAW R3D + N-RAW Recording

ProRes RAW/HQ, H.265/H.264 Codecs

32-Bit Float Audio, Dual-Base ISO

Bright, Folding 4″ DCI-P3 Display

Built-In 3D LUTs, Digital Accessory Shoe

Dual Built-In Microphones

15+ Stops Advertised Dynamic Range

Frame.io Cloud Integration

Also of note is the camera’s ability to record audio in 32-bit float, a fan-less heat-dissipation system, three custom buttons on the top of the camera, and a lever control for power zoom lenses. The primary card slot is a CFExpress Type B, but there’s also a microSD slot for smaller sized files, as the camera has many of the photo-centric features of the Nikon Z6 III. It also shares that camera’s EN-EL15c battery and 24.5MP partially-stacked CMOS sensor.

While the camera might serve as many people’s first RED product, it will also make a useful B or C-cam for shooters already in the RED ecosystem. The version of REDCODE RAW in the ZR isn’t the 16-bit flavor seen in other RED cameras, instead recording 12-bit Log3G10 files in RedWideGamutRGB. Dubbed R3D NE (for Normal Efficiency), these RAW files can still be adjusted in REDCINE-X Pro and should cut in well with RED’s other cameras due to the shared color science.

Autofocus modes are similar to other recent Nikon cameras, so expect 3D tracking, subject tracking, and refined eye-detection. The ZR camera will also feature remote control functionality, five unique audio detection modes with its built-in microphone, and film-like filters via RED-designed color profiles. Whether you’re a content creator looking to step up your video-making or a filmmaker looking for a portable all-in-one mirrorless powerhouse, the Nikon ZR Cinema Camera is well worth a look.

Learn all about the Nikon ZR Cinema Camera at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/nikon-x-red-announce-zr-6k-full-frame-cinema-camera

First Look YouTube Video on Nikon ZR Cinema Camera

https://youtu.be/zECvRyaFGtA

