Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Lens -Nikon’s Lightest Super-Telephoto; More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is excited to announce the Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S lens—the brand’s lightest prime super-telephoto yet, offering nimble handling and great reach. This Z-mount lens will be a difference-maker for birders, sports shooters, and wildlife photographers looking for a more compact lens option without sacrificing on focal length, optics, or lens performance.

Following in the footsteps of last year’s 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens, this new 600mm f/6.3 VR S lens features the same size and weight-saving design elements that make it possible to have super-telephoto reach in a hand-holdable package. This includes the use of a Phase Fresnel optic, which helps cut down the weight to 3 lb and maintain a sleek form factor of 11″ long and 4.5″ in diameter at the front; compare this to the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, which weighs a pretty hefty 7.2 lb and measures 17.2″ long by 6.5″ in diameter at the front. Admittedly, this new lens lacks the speed and built-in TC of the f/4 lens, but the 3+ lb weight savings and 6″ smaller in length makes it a much more portable option, for greater versatility.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1789975-REG/nikon_20122_nikkor_z_600mm_f_6_3.html

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | Maximum Aperture: f/6.3

Lightweight Super-Telephoto Prime

Measures 11” Long and Weighs Just 3 lb

Assignable L-Fn Buttons and Control Ring

VR Image Stabilization

Compatible with 1.4x & 2x Teleconverters

Kensington Security Slot

Among other optical attributes, this lens still maintains its status as an S-Line lens through the use of ED and SR elements and a Nano Crystal Coat that achieves high sharpness and clarity with accurate color rendering and contrast. Also, like the 800mm f/6.3, the lens sports a multi-focus system for smooth and quiet AF performance and an optical Vibration Reduction system that compensates for up to 6 stops of camera shake when paired with a camera that supports Synchro VR, or 5.5 stops with other Z cameras.

The Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3-VR S lens incorporates two sets of assignable L-Fn buttons, an assignable Control Ring, a Memory Set button, focus limiter switch, and a dedicated focusing ring for straightforward control. There’s a removable tripod foot, too, if you’re working from a tripod or monopod, and an integrated Kensington Security Slot for working in remote locations. Naturally, this 600mm f/6.3 is sealed against dust and moisture and it also accepts the optional Z-Teleconverter TC-1.4x and TC-2x for even greater reach. Also, the lens accepts 95mm threaded filters on the front.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/nikons-lightest-super-telephoto-prime-nikkor-z-600mm-f63-vr-s-lens

