NextHome Sets Company-Wide Goal: Floor Plans on 100% of Listings by July 2026

Raising the Bar on Value and Consumer Experience, NextHome Sets a New Standard with Support from CubiCasa

NextHome, one of the nation’s fastest-growing and most forward-thinking real estate franchisors, today announced a bold company-wide initiative: to include a floor plan on every single listing by July 1st, 2026. The move marks a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering unmatched value to both agents and consumers, and comes with full support from CubiCasa, the real estate industry’s leading floor plan technology provider.

NextHome has previously participated in floor plan partnerships, but this new initiative signals a shift from optional use to an organization-wide standard, backed by growing industry momentum-including the rising number of MLSs implementing floor plan requirements and major portals now prioritizing listings that include them.

James Dwiggins, Co-CEO of NextHome, explained the importance of the shift:

“This is an important move, not just for our company, but for the future of our industry. If agents want to be paid what they’re worth, they need to continue to raise their value proposition. According to the most recent NAR homebuyer survey, floor plans are the third most requested tool in the search process. This is one simple, powerful way to do it. In our view, floor plans aren’t just an add-on anymore. They’re front and center for consumers. And helping consumers is the heart of our mission at NextHome.”

The decision comes as more brokerages, MLSs, and portals recognize the power of floor plans to inform buyers and improve listing engagement. Listings that include a floor plan give buyers critical insight into layout, size, and flow-details that traditional photos often miss. Redfin recently announced an integration to give CubiCasa floor plans a special highlighted display to help drive a better customer experience.

As part of the initiative, CubiCasa will provide specialized training, support, and integration services to NextHome offices and agents nationwide to help ensure a smooth rollout. More than 3,500 photographers in CubiCasa’s Preferred Photographer Program (CPP) will also be available to support agents who want to bundle floor plans with their listing photo shoots.

Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa, praised the decision:

“NextHome continues to be a shining example of what leadership looks like in this industry. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to put a floor plan on every listing in the U.S., and we’re proud to support their agents with the tools, training, and integrations that make it easier than ever to do. Consumers win when listings are more complete, and NextHome is making sure their agents are leading that charge.”

The July 1, 2026 target for a Floor Plan on Every Listing gives all NextHome offices time to adopt the tools and workflows needed to achieve the goal. The company is partnering with CubiCasa to track and measure floor plan adoption internally and will be rolling out communications and recognition campaigns to celebrate agent participation and progress.

NextHome’s bold new standard reinforces a broader industry trend toward richer, more consumer-friendly listing content, and puts the company at the forefront of a national movement to raise the bar on what buyers should expect from a real estate listing.

About NextHome

NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a rapidly growing presence of over 600 offices across the country. Recognized for its consumer-focused branding, technology, and marketing, NextHome is committed to providing real estate professionals with the tools and support needed to deliver exceptional service to buyers and sellers.

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is a global leader in mobile property scanning technology, enabling agents, photographers, and MLSs to create high-quality floor plans and virtual tours with ease. With a mission to put a floor plan on every U.S. listing, CubiCasa is reshaping the way real estate content is created, distributed, and experienced.

