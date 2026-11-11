Nexteer Announces First Share Repurchase Program of Up to US$60 Million

Program reflects confidence in long-term prospects and commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

Nexteer Automotive today announced that its Board of Directors has approved, the Company’s first share repurchase program of up to US$60 million, equivalent to approximately HK$471 million.

The program reflects the Board’s confidence in Nexteer’s business and long-term prospects. The Group’s strong liquidity position supports returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in the business and its future development.

Disciplined Capital Allocation

The program complements Nexteer’s dividend distributions and represents a further step in returning capital to shareholders. It follows the dividend paid out in July 2026 of approximately US$46 million, representing 45% of the Company’s net income attributable to shareholders for the year ending December 31, 2025 -and the highest dividend payout ratio in the Company’s history.

Nexteer remains committed to disciplined capital allocation, balancing investment in the business with opportunities to enhance shareholder returns and create long-term value.

Share Repurchase Program Details

The Share Repurchase Program will be implemented through on-market repurchases of ordinary shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the general repurchase mandate granted by shareholders on June 17, 2026, in accordance with applicable listing rules, laws and regulations and the Company’s memorandum and articles of association. The Company may cancel any shares repurchased at the relevant times of the repurchases.

The program is expected to run from Board approval until the conclusion of Nexteer’s next annual general meeting, unless amended or terminated earlier by the Board. Implementation will depend on market conditions, the Company’s capital requirements and the Board’s continuing assessment. The timing, number and price of repurchases will be determined from time to time at the Board’s discretion. There is no assurance as to the timing, quantity or price of any repurchase, or that the program will be implemented in full or at all. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company’s securities.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

Visit Nexteer’s Investor Announcements

Nexteer Media Contacts:

Cheryl Krieger

Executive Director, Global Marketing and Communications

Global-usmedia@nexteer.com

Tony Wang

Investor Relations Director

investors@nexteer.com

SOURCE: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire