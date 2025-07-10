Nextech3D.ai’s AI Spatial Computing Platform ‘ARway’ Launches Industry-First Hybrid Navigation: Interactive Maps for Web, Mobile & Kiosks

Blending 2D Map Simplicity with AR Precision, ARway’s New Feature Offers Seamless, Scalable Navigation Across All Digital Platforms

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications, is pleased to announce that its spatial computing spin-out, ARway Corp. (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65), has launched Interactive Map Navigation. This new feature enables seamless, point-to-point wayfinding across web, mobile, and touchscreen kiosks, combining traditional 2D navigation with cutting-edge AR guidance in a unified platform. The company believes significant revenue opportunity exists from existing and new customers for the Industrys-First Hybrid Navigation.

With the demand for intuitive digital wayfinding growing across venues such as airports, shopping centers, campuses, and large-scale events, ARway’s Interactive Maps aim to bridge a key industry gap-offering a single SDK that supports both familiar map-based navigation and immersive augmented reality (AR) routes.

What Interactive Maps Deliver:

Searchable 2D maps – Users can easily search or tap to find points of interest, amenities, and booths.

Real-time point-to-point routing – Smart path updates follow user movement, delivering a “blue-dot” experience across large, complex spaces.

Omnichannel compatibility – One configuration supports iOS, Android, browsers (WebGL), and kiosk screens.

Dual-mode flexibility – Operators can toggle between 2D maps and ARway’s camera-based AR guidance-both operating from the same map setup.

Monetization and analytics – For commercial venues and event organizers, the solution enables new sponsorship opportunities, premium map placements, and visitor analytics.

Industry Impact

Historically, digital navigation providers have focused either on static 2D maps or fully immersive AR experiences-rarely both. ARway’s Interactive Maps represent a converged solution that aligns with the growing industry demand for flexible, scalable, and monetizable wayfinding systems.

“With Interactive Maps, we’ve blended MapD’s proven mapping engine with ARway’s advanced spatial computing to offer venues a choice: traditional map or augmented reality-no need to pick just one,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. “This hybrid navigation approach is about simplifying deployment and accelerating ROI for our partners across industries.”

Availability

Interactive Maps is now available:

All ARway Developer Plan users

MapD customers with active tradeshow and venue mapping licenses

The SDK includes full API documentation and sample projects for rapid implementation.

About ARway Corp.

ARway is a no-code spatial computing platform that combines AI-powered visual positioning with robust map and content management. Enterprises use ARway to deploy AR navigation, training, and marketing experiences with centimeter-level precision.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world’s largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

