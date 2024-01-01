Nextech3D.ai to Report Q3 2025 Earnings After Market Close on February 18, 2026

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on enterprise event technology, immersive engagement, and experiential solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 after the close of business on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The Company’s Q3 financial results will be made available through customary disclosure channels, including SEDAR+, and will be accessible on the Company’s website following release.

Nextech3D.ai continues to execute on its strategy to build a unified, AI-powered event and engagement platform serving enterprise customers globally.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, MapD, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company delivers registration, ticketing, interactive floor plans, experiential engagement, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving enterprise customers worldwide.

Website: Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

CEO: Evan Gappelberg | 866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

