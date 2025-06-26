Nextech3D.ai Signs New Enterprise Contract For Volume AI-Driven 3D Model Production

New agreement kicks off with 5,000 AI-generated 3D models and positions Nextech3D.ai to scale production of high-volume 3D models, meeting growing global demand from retailers and eCommerce platforms

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications, is pleased to announce the signing of a significant new enterprise contract on June 20th, 2025 with a first series of 5,000 3D models valued at $150,000 to be delivered within 60 days.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments, “We are excited to embark on this pivotal enterprise engagement, which positions us to showcase both the scalability of our AI platform and the precision of our highly skilled 3D production team. After going through an intensive multi-week 3D model testing phase we are pleased to have been selected for our unmatched quality, speed and pricing. This is a clear validation of the rock solid infrastructure and proprietary AI technology we’ve built.”

To meet the aggressive delivery timelines and volume expectations, Nextech3D.ai is actively integrating with the customer’s systems and workflows to enable streamlined collaboration and seamless 3D asset production. Nextech’s proprietary AI technology will generate the mesh of each model automatically, while its veteran production team-experienced in delivering bulk orders for clients including Amazon-will apply the finishing touches to ensure quality and accuracy.

The company views its proprietary AI technology-combined with a renewed increase in demand for 3D models, as demonstrated by this new enterprise contract and others-as a pivotal inflection point in its growth trajectory. This accelerating momentum is further underscored by the recently announced $175,000 3D modeling deal on June 12, 2025 , reflecting strong interest from global retailers and digital platforms.

“This new contract along with our previously announced enterprise deals signals a new era of growth in 3D for Nextech3D.ai,” added Gappelberg. “With AI now at the heart of our production pipeline and demand growing from enterprise-scale customers, we’re perfectly positioned for growth.”

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world’s largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

