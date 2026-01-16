Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Company Strengthens Event Tech Infrastructure with Milestone AWS Migration and Enhanced Blockchain Credentialing

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology provider specializing in live event solutions, is pleased to announce it has finalized its integration with BitPay, a global leader in blockchain payment services. This integration, paired with significant backend infrastructure upgrades, strengthens the Company’s Phase 2 Blockchain Suite across its flagship platforms: KraftyLab, Map D, and Eventdex.

Strategic Technical Milestones Achieved

Over the past week, the Company successfully completed a series of critical technical migrations and deployments designed to enhance platform stability and scalability:

Cloud Infrastructure Optimization: Migrated and deployed backend services to AWS containers with a standalone database. This transition is expected to improve resource efficiency by up to 80% compared to traditional methods and provides a highly available, secure environment for global event scaling.

Smart Contract Uniformity: Integrated smart contract deployment across both backend and frontend systems to ensure a singular, verified contract version for all users.

Flexible Asset Standards: Enabled support for both ERC721 (for unique collectibles) and ERC1155 (for multi-tier ticket types) standards. This flexibility allows organizers to manage diverse assets-such as VIP and General Admission-within a single, cost-efficient contract.

BitPay Integration & Value Proposition

The BitPay integration enables Nextech3D.ai’s clients to settle transactions in over 100 digital assets. Industry data highlights the material benefits for merchants adopting blockchain payments:

The Road Ahead: Roadmap Highlights

With the foundational AWS migration complete, the Company is focusing on the final elements of its Q1 blockchain roadmap: Configurable Royalty Splitting: Finalizing logic to redirect 7-10% of resale value back to creators and organizers. Custodial Resale: Enabling ticket resale directly from custodial wallets to remove the technical friction for non-crypto-native corporate users.

CEO Commentary

“Integrating BitPay is a logical step in our mission to modernize the experience economy,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. “By providing our enterprise clients with versatile, secure payment options and blockchain-backed credentials, we are removing technical barriers to entry. We believe these updates contribute to our competitive position as we look to scale our offerings in 2026.”

He continues “Moving our backend to AWS containers while simultaneously launching BitPay provides the ‘Easy Button’ our enterprise clients demand. We are building a robust, high-margin foundation that positions Nextech3D.ai as a leader in the large and growing global ticketing and experience market.”

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D, Eventdex, and KraftyLab platforms, the company provides interactive floor plans, registration, ticketing, and blockchain-enabled credentialing for large Fortune 500 organizations worldwide including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Netflix and others.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

