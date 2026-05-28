Nextech3D.ai Announces Appointment of VP of Sales and CFO Share Issuance

Seasoned Event-Tech Sales Leadership from Blackstone-Backed Cvent Joins Nextech as Company Builds Momentum and Scales Revenue Engine

Nextech3D.ai Corp . (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) (“ Nextech3D.ai ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Carrillo as Vice President of Sales, alongside the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares to Chief Financial Officer Anum Waqas in recognition of her leadership contributions to the Company.

Appointment of VP of Sales – Event Industry Leadership from Blackstone-backed Cvent .

The appointment of Jesse Carrillo represents a key milestone in Nextech3D.ai’s strategy to strengthen its sales execution and accelerate revenue growth.

Mr. Carrillo brings over 15 years of experience in the event industry, including three years at Blackstone-backed Cvent

His experience at Cvent provides Nextech with valuable insight into the event ecosystem, enterprise customer requirements, and proven go-to-market sales strategies within the global events market.

In addition to his event industry background, Mr. Carrillo has demonstrated the ability to build, manage, and scale high-performing sales teams, while successfully driving enterprise commercial growth initiatives.

At Nextech3D.ai, Mr. Carrillo will lead the Company’s global sales organization, with a focus on:

Expanding enterprise customer relationships

Driving new customer acquisition

Executing a land-and-expand strategy across existing accounts

Increasing monetization across Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs

The Company believes in adding experienced leadership with direct event-industry expertise.

CEO Commentary

“Bringing in a senior sales leader with direct experience from Blackstone-backed Cvent

is a meaningful addition to Nextech. We are already seeing strong momentum across our business, and adding proven event-industry sales leadership only strengthens our ability to capitalize on that growth. Jesse understands the event ecosystem, enterprise sales cycles, and how to expand within customers, which aligns directly with our strategy,” said Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer.

“With proven industry leadership now in place and continued operational execution, we believe we are further strengthening our foundation for scalable growth in the global events technology market.”

Recognition of CFO Leadership and Share Issuance

The Company also announces the issuance of 1,000,000 common at .$0.14/share to Anum Waqas, Chief Financial Officer, in recognition of her instrumental role in the Company’s operational execution, financial leadership, and overall corporate turnaround efforts.

Ms. Waqas has played a critical role in strengthening the Company’s financial position, supporting operational improvements, and advancing key strategic initiatives including restructuring efforts, acquisitions, operational streamlining, and the Company’s expansion into the U.S. market.

In addition, Ms. Waqas recently exercised 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.07 per share, for a cost of $35,000 demonstrating continued confidence in the Company’s long-term growth strategy. Following the issuance and option exercise, Ms. Waqas beneficially owns approximately 2.5 million common shares of the Company.

In addition, Mr. Gappelberg recently exercised 1,000,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a cost of $70,000 underscoring his continued confidence in Nextech3D.ai’s long-term growth strategy. Following the exercise, Mr. Gappelberg beneficially owns 30,000,000+ common shares, a significant equity position in the Company.

The common shares issued to Ms. Waqas and the options exercised by Ms. Waqas/CFO and Mr Gappelberg/CEO are subject to customary regulatory restrictions and applicable hold periods in accordance with securities laws and exchange policies.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, and 3D modeling. Through its ecosystem, including Eventdex , Map D , and Krafty Labs , the Company provides a unified “AI Event OS” for large-scale enterprise, education, and government events worldwide.

Nextech3D.ai’s solutions leverage AI, data analytics, and spatial mapping to improve operational efficiency, engagement, and monetization for enterprise, government, and institutional customers.

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For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Evan Gappelberg

CEO/Founder and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s ability to achieve cash-flow positivity, the growth of the AI event software market, and the expected benefits of the CEO’s share purchase. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

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