Next Step Filings Launches “Transparency First” for Small Businesses

Next Step Filings has announced the launch of “Transparency First” for small businesses. The compliance initiative is focused on preventing lapses in good standing caused by missed state filing requirements or confusion over what the state is requesting. This has been a growing problem for small businesses in the United States, and Next Step Filings has set out to resolve it.

“Most small business owners find out they’re out of compliance at the worst possible moment. A bank flags its account. A contract falls through. A payment processor freezes funds. By then, they’re already losing money,” says Lisa Matthews, General Manager and Business Compliance Advisor at Next Step Filings.

Most Compliance Failures Are Not Business Failures

Small businesses can fall into the trap of administrative blind spots. Since these businesses don’t have a compliance department, there can be gaps in the state filings that go undetected until it’s too late. Common administrative blind spots are annual reports, statements of information, registered agent issues, and state-specific deadlines. The small business then has to deal with the inconvenience of remediation.

Next Step Filings steps into the compliance gap that can cause significant disruptions to daily business operations. NSF is a compliance-first operator, prioritizing legal, regulatory, and procedural compliance, focusing on prevention, not remediation.

“State filing requirements aren’t hard. They’re just unforgiving. Miss one deadline by one day in the wrong state, and you’re looking at penalties, reinstatement fees, and weeks of recovery time,” says Matthews.

“Transparency First” in Practice

Next Step Filings’ “Transparency First” initiative regards filings as business protection, not just paperwork. NSF helps small businesses understand state requirements with plain-language explanations, clear timelines, and filing expectations. Since NSF considers filings to be business protection, it stresses the importance of accuracy over speed.

An example of Next Step Filing’s work involved helping a residential cleaning company in Texas. The company had just secured its first commercial contract with a property management firm when the owner discovered her LLC had been administratively forfeited due to a missed annual filing. She had never been notified about the filing. Unable to move forward with the new contract, it was put on hold.

Next Step Filings examined the case, located the lapse in paperwork, prepared the reinstatement documents, and worked with the Texas Secretary of State to restore the LLC to good standing within 10 business days.

“Service-based business owners are the backbone of local economies. Cleaners, contractors, landscapers, consultants. They don’t have compliance departments. They have us,” says Matthews.

Launching Full Spanish-Language Services

Next Step Filings launched full Spanish-language services in Q2 2025 to assist Hispanic-owned businesses and ESL entrepreneurs. There are many challenges that Hispanic-owned companies face when dealing with the U.S. state filing systems.

“If you can run a business, you deserve a provider who speaks your language,” says Matthews.

This is part of NSF’s mission to become a nationally trusted resource for small businesses that need help with business compliance. NSF has processed 20,000+ filings for its clients in 12 states. The company has plans for expansion into additional states.

“Five years from now, compliance will be embedded. Payroll, banking, insurance, and filings. All connected. Business owners won’t manage compliance. They’ll just stay compliant. That’s the standard we’re building toward,” says Matthews.

About Next Step Filings

Next Step Filings focuses on business compliance to help business owners avoid falling out of good standing due to missed deadlines. NSF deals with state requirements and filing services for small businesses and concentrates on preventing remediation through dependable execution of administrative compliance filing services.

