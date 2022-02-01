Next Level Erlebnisse and Sandbox VR Announce Strategic Expansion with Ten New Locations

ALSFELD, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, is announcing a franchise deal with Next Level Erlebnisse, resulting in a significant European expansion. The companies will open a further ten new virtual reality locations across Germany including Northrhine-Westphalia, Rhineland Palatinate, Saarland, and Hesse in the coming years. The partnership comes on the heels of Sandbox VR’s recent announcement that its latest experience, Squid Game Virtuals, has become the fastest game to reach $1 million in ticket sales. The company has expanded to 46 operating locations to date in 2023, a nearly 50% year-over-year growth rate.









“ In the realm of virtual reality, boundaries are meant to be redefined. This collaboration between Next Level Erlebnisse and Sandbox VR isn’t just about growth—it’s a testament to the future of immersive entertainment in Germany,” said Steve Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR. “ We’re thrilled to partner with Next Level Erlebnisse as we expand globally.”

The expansion builds on the success of established Sandbox VR locations in Alsfeld and Wiesbaden, where Next Level Erlebnisse has set a high standard in Germany’s premium virtual reality adventures. Central to Next Level Erlebnisse’s ethos is its commitment to immersive excellence, a vision further strengthened by joining forces with Sandbox VR. This partnership promises to deliver an entertainment experience unlike any other.

“ Sandbox VR is creating the most immersive, cutting-edge virtual reality experiences in the world,” Torsten Schneider, CEO of Next Level Erlebnisse said. “ We are on the brink of an immersive revolution. Together with Sandbox VR, we aim to be the torchbearers of this new era in Germany.”

The expansion includes new locations in major urban hubs such as Mannheim, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, and Oberhausen, with additional cities to be announced. This ambitious endeavor is set to unfold through 2026, showcasing the long-term commitment of both brands to the region.

All locations are slated to be operational by the end of 2026, with the first new center expected to open its doors in early 2024. Both brands will integrate cutting-edge VR technology to create a wide network of high-quality, location-based entertainment venues.

About Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in 46 locations across six countries and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with an office in Hong Kong. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Kevin Durant.

About Next Level Erlebnisse:

Next Level Erlebnisse, headquartered in Alsfeld (Hessen), specializes in crafting unmatched location-based experiences. It’s not just about entertainment—it’s about transcending the ordinary. Dive deeper at www.nextlevel-erlebnisse.de.

