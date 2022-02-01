Next Generation of Innovators Step Up to Tackle World’s Biggest Water Challenges

Start-ups Join Xylem Innovation Labs Accelerator to Scale Breakthrough Technologies to Solve Critical Water Issues

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Global water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is supporting emerging technology companies and accelerating the development of breakthrough solutions through its Xylem Innovation Labs commercial accelerator program. Now in its second year, the program has just accepted 10 new startups with a focus on solutions that promote advanced industrial treatment, regulatory compliance, a digital workforce and water system sustainability and decarbonization.

“Xylem Innovation Labs is an evolution of our collaborative approach to innovation,” said David Flinton, Chief Innovation, Technology, and Product Management Officer at Xylem. “Partnering with emerging tech companies allows us to tap into the diversity and power of global water innovators and work together to fast-track real-world solutions and business models to help our customers and communities solve their toughest water challenges.”

Launched in 2022, the Xylem Innovation Labs commercial accelerator program takes new technologies to market to tackle global water issues such as scarcity, accessibility, and affordability, while reducing the carbon emissions of water systems. The first iteration of the program supported 15 companies across eight countries, with a focus on solutions that address water quality, wastewater treatment and asset management.

These startups are already making waves in the water industry. New solutions range from augmented reality headsets connecting field-service teams in remote locations to expediting wastewater treatment plant designs for utilities using artificial intelligence, as well as atmospheric water generation systems that supply water for industrial sites and commercial buildings.

“In only the second year of the program, Xylem Innovation Labs has already established itself as a key partner for the best water entrepreneurs as they launch their initial pilots and scale their businesses,” said Tom Ferguson, Managing Partner and Founder of early-stage water investor, Burnt Island Ventures. “It has been genuinely exciting to watch Xylem, a global water sector leader, dedicate resources to support startups as they jointly commercialize water innovations.”

Xylem Innovation Labs was created to enable Xylem to leverage the power of partnerships by working with universities, startups, technology companies, venture capital firms, non-profits, and other innovators to expedite bringing new breakthrough technologies to market.

This collaborative approach addresses a significant pain point of technology adoption in the water industry, moving from pilot to commercial scale. Through mentorship, interactive workshops, and commercial pilots, the program aims to support these emerging companies to refine, optimize, and scale their solutions.

“Xylem is committed to driving innovation in the water industry,” said Sivan Zamir, Vice President at Xylem Innovation Labs. “Our accelerator program supports that mission by bringing together phenomenal innovators from across the water sector, leveraging Xylem’s size and reach to fast-track technologies that can make a meaningful difference for communities around the world.”

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.5 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Contacts

Houston Spencer, Xylem



+1 (914) 240-3046



[email protected]