NexOptic Technology Corp. Announces Delay in Filing 2024 Annual Financial Statements

NexOptic Technology Corp. (TSXV:NXO) (the “Company“) announced today that it is delayed in filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Financial Statements“), the related management’s discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Filings“) due to a combination of factors, including as a result of delays in receiving information and confirmations from third parties, and as a result of the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer in the weeks leading up to the deadline for the Annual Filing. The Company will work with its auditors to complete the audit of the Annual Financial Statements and anticipates that, subject to current conditions remaining the same, it will require approximately three additional weeks to complete the process of preparing the Annual Filings and in any event will use its best efforts to complete the process within the next two months.

As a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission to request a management cease trade order (the “MCTO“) be issued in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“). The MCTO was issued today.

During the period in which the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s common shares listed on the TSX Venture (“TSXV“). However, for the duration of the MCTO, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company’s common shares, nor will the Company be able to, directly or indirectly, issue securities to or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set forth in NP 12-203 for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Annual Filings. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Company files the Annual Filings or the MCTO is otherwise revoked or varied.

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for imaging known as ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) and NexCompress.

For more information about NexOptic Technology Corp., please visit the Company’s website at www.nexoptic.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer – Paul McKenzie

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 ext. 1

Email: admin@nexoptic.com

SOURCE: NexOptic Technology Corp.

