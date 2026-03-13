NEXA Cards Activates Live Utility Phase, Advancing Global Crypto Payments Infrastructure

Nexa Cards Solutions, LLC has announced the transition of its blockchain ecosystem from development to active deployment, marking a significant milestone for the NEXA token presale and the broader digital payments sector.

The company confirmed that its payments infrastructure is now operational, enabling users to spend supported digital assets through the global Visa and Mastercard payment networks using NEXA-powered card solutions. The launch represents the beginning of the platform’s live utility phase, where ecosystem activity is driven by real-world transaction volume rather than speculative trading.

According to Nexa Cards, the move reflects the platform’s focus on integrating cryptocurrency with everyday financial activity. Through its fintech infrastructure, users can connect digital wallets and utilize both virtual and physical card solutions designed to support real-time payments across international merchants.

Presale Participation Process

As interest in the NEXA token presale continues to grow, Nexa Cards has outlined a simplified onboarding process for early participants interested in acquiring tokens during the current phase.

Users can participate by visiting the official Nexa Cards website and connecting a compatible Web3 wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Once connected, participants can exchange supported digital assets-including ETH, USDT, or BNB-for NEXA tokens through the presale interface. Tokens purchased during the presale phase are secured within the platform’s smart contract and will become claimable following the project’s Token Generation Event (TGE).

Join Presale- https://presale.nexacards.com

Focus on Utility and Financial Infrastructure

Unlike projects centered primarily on speculative trading, the NEXA token is designed to function as a core component of the Nexa fintech ecosystem. Token holders gain access to various platform features, including tiered cashback rewards on card transactions, reduced transaction fees across supported payment gateways, and priority access to upcoming decentralized finance integrations.

Nexa Cards stated that the ecosystem has been developed with a compliance-focused framework to support regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions. This approach is intended to support long-term sustainability as the company expands operations across Europe and additional global markets.

Positioning for the Next Growth Phase

With the platform’s infrastructure now live, Nexa Cards plans to expand its user base and increase transaction throughput across its payment network. Company representatives noted that growing card adoption and transaction activity are expected to drive ecosystem engagement as the project continues to develop additional fintech and decentralized finance features.

The current presale phase provides early participants with access to the NEXA token prior to broader market expansion and future ecosystem integrations.

About Nexa Cards

Nexa Cards is a global fintech platform that provides reloadable stored-value payment solutions designed to bridge the gap between digital assets and everyday commerce. The platform enables users to connect digital wallets and spend cryptocurrencies through widely accepted global payment networks while maintaining transparency and security.

Media Contact Details

Company Name: Nexa Cards

Official Website: https://www.nexacards.com

Executive Name: Randy Waxman

Contact Email: randy@nexacards.com

SOURCE: Nexa Cards

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire