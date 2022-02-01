Nex and Hasbro Expand Collaboration to Transform Beloved Family Board Games Into Active Play Experiences

Three New Games Based on Classic Hasbro Titles Are Set to Launch Exclusively on Nex Playground Starting Today, With HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS: MOVE N’ MUNCH Being the First Release

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nex, the leading active entertainment company, and Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, are expanding their collaboration to launch a new suite of interactive family games exclusively for the award-winning Nex Playground console starting today.









Building on the success of the PEPPA PIG: JUMP & GIGGLE game launch on Nex Playground last year, Nex and Hasbro are deepening their relationship to transform some of the most popular family board games of all time – HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS, CONNECT 4 and CANDYLAND. HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS: MOVE N’ MUNCH is the first in the suite of Hasbro games to launch, available on Nex Playground starting today. Using proprietary AI motion tracking technology developed by Nex, players use their whole bodies to jump, squat and wave their arms to help the Hippos chomp the fruit they love! Up to four participants can play simultaneously.

“Nex Playground is a groundbreaking product that brings families together all over the world. This is the perfect platform to provide healthy and fun new ways to engage with our beloved brands like never before,” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. “This innovative collaboration with Nex further demonstrates our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development. From Peppa Pig to Dungeons & Dragons, we are always on the lookout for studios that share our creative vision and passion for bringing our brands to life.”

Two additional titles based on the classic CONNECT 4 and CANDYLAND board games will be released later this year. Each title will put a new spin on the original strategy game by introducing a throwing mechanic, which adds an element of hand-eye coordination. All games will be suitable for ages 5 years and up and can be played individually or by up to four players, including players of different ages and heights. The cooperative and communicative aspect of the games is also aimed at helping kids with social and emotional development.

“Hasbro and Nex broke new ground with the PEPPA PIG: JUMP & GIGGLE motion game, and we are thrilled to deepen our relationship,” said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. “Tapping into parents’ nostalgia, we’re excited to use Nex technology to bring a whole new level of interactivity to Hasbro’s classic games, enabling kids and adults to enjoy them in entirely new ways.”

The new collection of Hasbro games will be progressively released on Nex Playground from April 2024 and will be included in the Play Pass content subscription bundle. To learn more, visit playground.nex.inc.

About Nex



Nex is helping humanity reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive motion entertainment that’s accessible to all ages. Launched in December 2023, the award-winning Nex Playground console uses cutting-edge AI, mobile and vision technologies to merge digital and physical worlds, immersing players in the experience using their natural body movement. Nex Playground games range from original sports and fitness themes, to arcade classics like Whack A-Mole, and titles in collaboration with Hasbro. Since launch, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has been awarded the prestigious Apple Design Award. Learn more about Nex at https://www.nex.inc.

About Hasbro



Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

