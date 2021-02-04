NewTek Introduces ProTek; Product Support Tailored to Customer Needs

Tiered support offered across Basic, Standard, High, and Ultra levels–

SAN ANTONIO, TX–February 2, 2021—NewTek, the leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, today announced the introduction of ProTek, an all-new tiered support program that allows customers to choose between 4 distinct levels of coverage, to include; Basic, Standard, High, and Ultra. Each tier incorporates support elements under Warranty, Software Maintenance, Technical Support, and Extended Services.

Key to this new program is the ability for customers to tailor their support package to their individual needs – ensuring their all-important live productions will receive the support they need from in-house NewTek subject matter experts.

“ProTek is our commitment to customers to ensure that their investment is supported in whichever way they feel is best,” said Barbara Spicek, President and General Manager for NewTek. “In the spirit of partnership, the higher tiers of our ProTek program also offer the ability to provide feedback and input into future product development. Few people, other than our customers, are in a better position to help us shape the future of our products than the people using them day in and day out.”

Pricing and Availability

ProTek is available to purchase with any NewTek product across 4 tiers, each of which carries a different price depending on the product being supported.

For more information about NewTek and the new ProTek support program, please visit https://www.newtek.com.

About NewTek

As the leader in IP video technology, NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

The NewTek brand joins those of Vizrt and NDI under the umbrella brand of Vizrt Group. The NewTek brand is 100% committed to its Channel Partners as its route to market.

Clients include: The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Celebro Media, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Charles University in Prague, Pinsent Masons LLP, and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

