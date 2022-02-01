NewsNation to Debut a New Sunday Public Affairs Program The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt

Launching Sunday, March 3rd at 10 AM ET

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network, today announced the launch of a new Sunday public affairs program entitled, The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt on Sunday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. ET.





Every Sunday, the program will feature a variety of politicians and newsmakers discussing the latest political news from the nation’s capital. The program also will feature a panel of guest commentators offering insight and analysis of the week’s key stories.

“We are delighted that Chris will be joining the new weekend lineup,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation’s President of News. “He is a legendary figure in Washington and one of the most respected, intelligent, and well-sourced journalists covering U.S. politics.”

Mr. Stirewalt joined NewsNation in early 2022 and currently serves as the network’s political editor. During his tenure, he has covered the 2022 midterms, major political events, and led the editorial team involved in the network’s 2024 presidential town halls. He played an integral role in the planning and preparation for NewsNation’s first presidential primary debate last December, which generated more than four million viewers across NewsNation and The CW Network. Mr. Stirewalt is the host of two reoccurring segments on the political ensemble program The Hill entitled “Pulse of the People” and “Stirewalt Breaks it Down,” where he offers key insights regarding the 2024 election cycle.

“I am proud to be part of NewsNation, where the promise of fair, honest, independent coverage has real meaning,” said Mr. Stirewalt. “Our industry has a nearly 80-year history of devoting time on Sunday mornings to programming that, in its best form, helps Americans to be better citizens by better understanding their government, the issues we face and their choices as voters. It is a privilege to get to make whatever small contribution I can to that tradition.”

Mr. Stirewalt works as a contributing editor for The Dispatch and he is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he focuses on American politics, public opinion, and the media. Prior to NewsNation, Mr. Stirewalt served as political editor for FOX News Channel where he provided news and analysis on politics.

Earlier this month, NewsNation announced the launch of a three-hour weekend edition of Morning in America anchored by Hena Doba.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest-growing national cable news network in primetime reaching nearly 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

