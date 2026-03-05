Newsmax to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) (“Newsmax” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after the U.S. stock market closes.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET the same day to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Newsmax Investor Relations website at ir.newsmax.com.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation’s leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax’s media properties reach more than 58 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 24 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax “a news powerhouse.”

