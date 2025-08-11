Newsday Announces Groundbreaking Change to its Mobile App

Newsday’s App Is Now a Vertical Video First Application

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Newsday Media Group, an innovative leader in digital media, today unveiled a groundbreaking change to it mobile application – the Newsday app will now primarily feature vertical video. Newsday is the first local media organization to feature predominantly vertical (9:16 aspect ratio) video content on its app, making it optimized for immersive, mobile-native storytelling.

Unlike traditional, horizontal-oriented platforms, Newsday’s app will now provide a better viewing experience that embraces the way Newsday’s mobile-first audiences hold their phones. Studies have shown that those who view videos on mobile rarely rotate their devices, and vertical content consistently outperforms horizontal in engagement and completion rates. Inspired by TikTok, Instagram Reels and other social formats, the app features intuitive swipe-up or swipe-down controls.

“The viewing habits of many Newsday readers have evolved and by embracing a vertical format in our Newsday app, we are meeting users where they are and providing the experience they now require,” said Newsday’s Publisher Debby Krenek.

Newsday’s launch of vertical video marks a pivotal moment in Newsday’s mobile video strategy. In 2023, Newsday Media Group launched NewsdayTV which gave audiences a new video streaming service providing exclusive access to the best of Newsday on television screens. The Newsday app will now feature more of Newsday’s popular social media video cuts made from Newsday.com and NewsdayTV content. The single 9:16 videos will work seamlessly across TikTok, Reels, Shorts and other vertical first platforms. The Newsday app is available now on iOS and Android.

About Newsday Media Group

Newsday Media Group (NMG) is one of the nation’s most dynamic media organizations, serving Long Island through its portfolio of mobile, digital, video, audio, print products and live events. With 19 Pulitzer Prizes and other esteemed awards for outstanding journalism, Newsday has evolved from a traditional newspaper into an innovative multimedia content generating machine. With strong local journalism and deep dive investigations which are important to all Long Islanders, Newsday continues its long tradition as the eyes and ears of Long Island. Newsday Live events provide experiences and conversations relevant to life on Long Island. Learn more at newsday.com.

