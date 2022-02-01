Newegg Opens New Online Student Store with Special Deals for Recent Grads and College Students

Laptops, Desktop PCs and Resale Apple Products Can Make Summer Months More Useful

College students and recent grads frequently need a laptop among other essential gear. Recognizing this, Newegg opened a dedicated online Student Store to compile products and deals curated specifically for college students and recent graduates.

Only students, recent graduates, faculty and staff with a .edu email address are eligible to access deals.

Newegg will regularly offer new deals for students on top brands with a promo code. Select ASUS laptops are now available for 8% off with the ASUS8ST promo code, while funds last.

Among the deals is an Affirm offer for 10% off orders of $100 or more sitewide when checking out with Affirm while using the promo code AFFIRMEDU. This offer is expected to be available for the rest of 2024, while funds last. A benefit of the deal is it can be stackable on top of other promo codes and deals and repeatable, maximizing total savings.

The Student Store currently offers laptops for students and will look to expand to also include PC components, accessories, monitors and peripherals at a minimum 8% discount.

Newegg also helps students’ shopping with access to the company’s shopping tools:

Laptop Finder helps students shop for a new laptop based on use, size, budget, etc.

Gaming PC Finder advises students on the best desktop PC or laptop for all their gaming needs.

Newegg Refreshed includes a wide assortment of like-new products at great prices backed by a 90-day guarantee. Refurbished products include desktop PCs, laptops, iPhone, iPad, monitors, smartwatches, graphics cards and more.

“We want to help students and recent grads get the best pricing on the tools they need to succeed so we created a destination offering the lowest prices we can on essential gear for their education and careers,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand and Web Experience for Newegg. “We’re constantly expanding our selection of curated PCs and tech products, making it easy for everyone from students to faculty to find great deals.”

