New Year, New Challenges: Navigating Medical Malpractice Claims in the New Era of Telemedicine

With Telemedicine Transforming Healthcare, LegalMatch.com Remarks On Emerging Malpractice Risks and the Need for Proactive Legal Measures in 2026

As the health industry continuously makes new advancements, telemedicine has become a large part of the practice. With this increased reliance on telemedicine, it is important for individuals and providers to be aware of its advantages and disadvantages, such as medical malpractice . LegalMatch.com , America’s most trusted attorney-client matching company, is speaking on the legal risks associated with telemedicine.

Millions of patients choose virtual visits with nurses and physicians, making telehealth services very accessible and a new commonplace for the industry. However, with telehealth visits becoming more widely used, the risk of errors that are specific to telehealth and that do not exist during in-person visits is heightened, potentially leading to medical malpractice. Common issues include, but are not limited to, the following:

Treatment monitoring: Due to the difficulty of performing a physical examination in a remote setting, some aspects of the patient can be difficult to examine and monitor long-term. Misdiagnoses: Telemedicine can make obtaining an accurate diagnosis difficult at times. A misdiagnosis happens when the physician cannot view the patient in person because some symptoms may be missed. Informed Consent: Adequate informed consent within telemedicine may be a greater challenge. Without proper information at hand, patients may not understand the complexities of their treatment, particularly if they perceive that they were misled or poorly informed. Communication Barriers: Virtual consultations may not communicate as well as in-person. Technical matters, things that distract, and failure to communicate can adversely affect how caregivers care and how patients experience care.

“Both patients and providers should be aware of the risks with telemedicine, apart from the great benefits and access it provides. Understanding these dynamics is important for reducing the likelihood of malpractice claims in this evolving landscape,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

If an individual believes they may have a malpractice claim, it is highly recommended to seek advice and the expertise of a personal injury lawyer who is familiar with malpractice claims. Whether the party is unsure or absolutely sure they have a case, LegalMatch can verify this and help out. Users simply visit LegalMatch.com, submit case details, and receive free attorney matches with personal injury attorneys.

LegalMatch also provides an Online Law Library that has articles on a wide variety of legal topics and scenarios, including medical malpractice and recovering damages for malpractice . Have a LegalMatch member attorney lead the way and protect your rights in a malpractice claim.

