New World Medical Introduces Next-Generation STREAMLINE(R) Surgical System

This New Optimized STREAMLINE® Surgical System Features a Clear Tip for Enhanced Surgical Visibility

New World Medical is pleased to announce the launch of its enhanced STREAMLINE® Surgical System, featuring a transparent tip designed to provide surgeons with improved visualization of key anatomical structures throughout the procedure. This latest advancement builds upon the proven foundation of the original STREAMLINE® Surgical System platform – an implant-free, minimally invasive solution that integrates seamlessly into cataract surgery workflows.[1]

The introduction of the enhanced STREAMLINE® Surgical System in conjunction with the recent launch of New World Medical’s VIA360™ Surgical System underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to developing innovation-driven platforms that elevate surgical precision and ease of use. “While we are excited about the launch of the VIA360™ Surgical System, we remain equally dedicated to elevating the performance of our existing platforms that continue to deliver value to our surgeon partners and their patients,” said Raymond Kong, Chief Commercial Officer at New World Medical.

In addition to the STREAMLINE® Surgical System’s new clear tip, which enables enhanced visualization and precise positioning, surgeons can also continue to rely on the platform’s signature ClickPulse® Technology, which delivers controlled disbursement of viscoelastic at the press of a button.[2]

Key Advantages of the STREAMLINE® Surgical System

New Clear Tip Design – Enhanced visualization supports surgical precision.

ClickPulse® Technology – Controlled, targeted delivery of viscoelastic with up to eight applications per procedure.[3]

Implant-Free – Eliminates the need for permanent implants; helps preserve future treatment options.

Surgical Integration – Seamlessly adapts into combined or standalone procedures.

Ergonomic, Single-Use Design – Designed for intuitive handling, safety, and control.

For more information on the STREAMLINE® Surgical System, visit Home | STREAMLINE® Surgical System.

References:

[1] Data on file. New World Medical. February 2020.

[2] STREAMLINE® Surgical System [Instructions for Use]. Rancho Cucamonga: New World Medical; 50-0632 REV A, September 2024.

[3] Data on file. New World Medical. May 2020.

About New World Medical

New World Medical was founded by Dr. A. Mateen Ahmed, with a mission to benefit humanity. New World Medical pursues this purpose by developing and manufacturing innovative surgical devices that provide vision-preserving treatments for patients with glaucoma.

New World Medical’s product portfolio includes its flagship devices: the market-leading glaucoma drainage device – the Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve; the Ahmed ClearPath® - a valveless glaucoma drainage device; the KDB GLIDE®; the STREAMLINE® Surgical System; and the newest member of its innovative portfolio the VIA360™ Surgical System.

To learn more about the unique mission of New World Medical or its innovative product line, please visit https://www.newworldmedical.com.

