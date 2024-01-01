New VantageScore RiskRatio™ Digital Release Enables Mortgage Lenders, Auto Lenders and ABS Investors to Strengthen Consumer Credit Risk Benchmarking

RiskRatio™ Delivers Dynamic Benchmarking Across Time Periods, Credit Products and VantageScore Bands

Expanded Risk Metrics with Earlier and Deeper Visibility into Aggregate Consumer Credit Performance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VantageScore today announced a significant new release for VantageScore RiskRatio™, the credit risk analytics tool designed to help mortgage, auto lenders and ABS investors benchmark, compare and act on consumer credit default risk. VantageScore’s suite of open-access digital tools provides users with interactive credit insights across models, industries and lifecycle stages. In addition to RiskRatio™ and CreditGauge™, the suite includes Inclusion360®, which uncovers underserved consumers by geographic market, and MarketGain™, which quantifies the expanded addressable market available through VantageScore credit score adoption.









“RiskRatio has become an essential tool for mortgage lenders, auto lenders and ABS investors looking to move beyond static views of credit risk,” said Susan Fahy, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer at VantageScore. “With these enhancements, we’re providing deeper benchmarking, expanded performance metrics and more timely insights, so institutions can identify emerging risks earlier and respond with greater confidence.”

Key enhancements to RiskRatio™ include:

DYNAMIC BENCHMARKING ACROSS TIME PERIODS, CREDIT PRODUCTS AND SCORE BANDS: RiskRatio enables comparisons to credit performance across up to 30 time periods, including pre-pandemic, pandemic and Great Recession environments. With expanded segmentation across products, such as HELOCs, HELOANs and First Mortgages, auto loans and multiple analytical views across vintages, VantageScore bands and lifecycle stages, lenders can better align strategies to real-world performance and evolving market conditions in comparison to competitors’ more limited, single-view approaches.

EXPANDED RISK METRICS AND VISIBILITY INTO CONSUMER CREDIT PERFORMANCE: RiskRatio expands beyond traditional delinquency measures by incorporating a broader range of performance indicators, including 30+, 60+, 90+ and 120+ days past due, as well as charge-offs and bankruptcies. RiskRatio’s flexible performance windows (6, 12 and 24 months) allow the assessment of both near-term and long-term risk dynamics, identifying emerging credit deterioration sooner and helping lenders adjust strategies proactively.

MORE TIMELY AND ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS: VantageScore’s comprehensive suite of digital tools, including RiskRatio, contains the most up-to-date and granular consumer credit scoring data available to the market. For example, CreditGauge™ provides monthly updates on U.S. consumer credit health, enabling lenders to contextualize portfolio performance within broader market trends. Together, these tools allow users to move from static snapshots to dynamic, comparative analysis that supports faster, data-driven decision-making.

To explore the latest insights from RiskRatio Powered by VantageScore®, please visit https://www.vantagescore.com/lenders/risk-ratio/.

About VantageScore®

VantageScore is the fastest-growing credit scoring company in the U.S., and is known for the industry’s most innovative, predictive and inclusive credit score models. In 2024, usage of VantageScore increased by 55% to hit 42 billion credit scores. More than 3,700 institutions, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, use VantageScore credit scores and digital tools to provide consumer credit products or generate greater insights into consumer behavior. The VantageScore 4.0 credit scoring model scores 33 million more people than traditional models. With the FHFA allowing the immediate use of VantageScore 4.0 for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guaranteed mortgages, the company is also ushering in a new era for mortgage lending.

VantageScore is an independent joint venture company owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Contacts

Ola Fadahunsi | VantageScore



Email: ola@vantagescore.com

Phone: +1 (415) 740-2559