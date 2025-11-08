New to The Street to Broadcast Show Number 698 on Bloomberg – Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 6:30 PM EST

New to The Street announces the broadcast of Show Number 698, airing on Bloomberg Television this Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 6:30 PM EST, as sponsored programming.

This week’s show features exclusive interviews and insights from leading companies and financial professionals:

Lantern Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Panna Sharma , CEO, discusses the company’s progress in AI-driven oncology and precision-medicine drug development using its proprietary RADR® platform.

FLOKI (Crypto:FLOKI) – The Floki leadership team highlights new partnerships, global adoption, and expanding DeFi and education utilities within its ecosystem.

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP – Frank Aquila , Partner , shares perspective on global M&A trends, board governance, and the firm’s continued leadership in capital-markets law.

RKF Luxury Linen (Private) – Showcasing its European-crafted hospitality and resort collections featured in premier hotels and wellness destinations worldwide.

Lisa Johnson with David T. Fagen, Top Talent – Provide timely insights on year-end market momentum, emerging sectors, and the retail-investor outlook heading into 2026.

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder & CEO of New to The Street, stated:

“Reaching Show Number 698 is a milestone that underscores our consistency and credibility as one of the most trusted business television platforms in America. Our mission remains to deliver verified financial storytelling, combining national TV exposure with authentic journalism from the heart of the financial markets.”

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America’s longest-running business television brands, broadcasting weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network as sponsored programming.

For more than 15 years, New to The Street has produced over 600 shows, featuring 800 + public and private companies filmed at the NASDAQ MarketSite, NYSE, and studios throughout Times Square. The program reaches over 225 million homes weekly and operates a YouTube channel exceeding 3.7 million subscribers, ranking among the world’s largest investor-focused media outlets.

Segments are additionally distributed through NewsOut Media Corp, the digital syndication partner of New to The Street, extending reach across LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and major streaming platforms.

