New to The Street to Broadcast Executive Leadership Interviews Tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S., MENA and Latin America

New to The Street to Broadcast Executive Leadership Interviews Across the U.S., MENA and Latin America on Bloomberg Television

New to The Street announces that its latest episode will air tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television in the United States as sponsored programming.

The program will also broadcast internationally at 12:30 PM local time across MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Latin America, extending the show’s global reach to additional financial markets and international investor audiences.

The episode features executive interviews with public companies spanning biotechnology, healthcare innovation, immersive technology, veterinary medicine, and consumer health, highlighting clinical milestones, growth initiatives, and capital markets positioning.

Featured Executive Interviews

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie is advancing clinical-stage therapies for Parkinson’s disease, Long COVID, and advanced liver disease.

Fully enrolled Phase 2 Parkinson’s trial (60 patients) evaluating Bezy

Targeting both motor and non-motor symptoms

Novel anti-inflammatory mechanism with potential disease-modifying implications

Topline data expected May 2026

The company is also enrolling rapidly in a Long COVID study at leading U.S. academic centers and preparing financing strategies to initiate a Phase 3 Ascites trial later this year.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos addresses obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition estimated to affect one billion people globally.

FDA-cleared non-surgical oral appliance

Airway remodeling methodology

Designed as a long-term solution following 9-12 months of treatment

Strategic expansion through direct-to-patient growth initiatives

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX)

Virtuix develops the Omni omnidirectional treadmill platform serving consumer and defense markets.

Omni One immersive gaming and fitness platform

Up to 700 calories burned per hour of gameplay

138% year-over-year growth reported

Defense expansion through Virtual Terrain Walk systems

Production capacity supporting up to $100 million in potential annual revenue

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)

PetVivo’s SPRYNG™ with OsteoCion Technology is designed to treat osteoarthritis in companion animals.

Single injection lasting at least one year

Addresses synovial joint function

Exploring regulatory pathways for potential human orthopedic expansion

Commercial Sponsors

Tonight’s broadcast includes commercial placements from:

NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI)

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (OTC:SGTM)

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year business television platform broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. The brand integrates long-form executive interviews, digital distribution, earned media amplification, and high-visibility outdoor placements across Times Square and the New York Financial District.

With more than 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and expanding international distribution across MENA and Latin America, New to The Street delivers integrated television, digital, and outdoor exposure at global scale.

The episode premieres tonight at 6:30 PM EST in the United States and 12:30 PM local time across MENA and Latin America on Bloomberg Television.

