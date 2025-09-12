New to The Street Surges to #2 Spot Behind The Wall Street Journal in YouTube Digital Channels for Financial Storytelling

New to The Street, the long-running financial media platform, has officially claimed the #2 position on YouTube among financial news and storytelling channels, trailing only The Wall Street Journal. According to the latest industry chart of the “Top 15 YouTube Channels for Public Company Storytelling,” New to The Street has surpassed CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg Television, Yahoo Finance, Benzinga, and other leading outlets to reach this milestone.

With 3.41 million subscribers and climbing, the platform’s rapid growth is fueled by a unique media model that blends Earned Media, Sponsored Programming, Outdoor Advertising, and Social Media amplification. Since its launch in 2009, New to The Street has built a reputation for delivering high-impact interviews, thought leadership, and brand storytelling from the floors of the NYSE and Nasdaq, while dominating digital distribution across broadcast, YouTube, and social channels.

“This achievement validates our Predictable Media™ approach,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and Executive Producer of New to The Street. “By combining national television exposure, digital scale, and iconic outdoor visibility, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind media platform that drives measurable results for public and private companies alike.”

