New to The Street Signs SAGTEC GLOBAL LTD (NASDAQ:SAGT) to Yearlong Media Awareness Campaign

New to The Street (“NTTS”), the long-running business media platform seen on Fox Business and Bloomberg (as sponsored programming), today announced a 12-month media awareness campaign with SAGTEC GLOBAL LTD (“SAGTEC”). The engagement combines monthly earned media, national TV exposure, TV commercials, OOH billboard placements, and non-deal roadshow support to expand SAGTEC’s visibility with investors, customers, and partners.

“New to The Street is built to give credible companies predictable reach and measurable outcomes,” said Vince Caruso, Founder & CEO, New to The Street. “With SAGTEC, we’ll align network television, YouTube distribution, and iconic billboards to move awareness from headline to habit-and convert that attention into real conversations with the market.”

“NTTS gives us a true multi-channel engine-network TV, digital, and out-of-home-all measured against clear KPIs,” said Kevin, Chief Executive Officer of SAGTEC GLOBAL LTD. “This campaign will help us tell our story consistently to institutional and retail investors, accelerate commercial conversations, and strengthen brand trust across Southeast Asia and the U.S.”

Campaign Components

Sponsored Programming (Fox Business & Bloomberg): Monthly interview features as sponsored programming, filmed at Nasdaq MarketSite/NYSE when appropriate, cutdowns for digital, and ongoing syndication.

Monthly Earned Media: Editorial pitching and segment support aimed at national business outlets and local network affiliates; press office services and media asset management.

TV Commercials: Creative, production, and rotation planning across relevant financial and business inventory.

Out-of-Home (OOH) Billboards: Placement across high-impact NYC locations (including Times Square and Financial District boards, subject to availability) with coordinated flighting to amplify TV drops.

Non-Deal Roadshow Support: Target mapping, meeting coordination, and content packages for investor and partner meetings.

Measurement: Unified KPI dashboard across broadcast, digital, and OOH to track reach, frequency, and engagement.

About New to The Street

New to The Street (NTTS) is a leading business media platform profiling public and private company leaders across national television-airing on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming-and digital channels. Since 2009, NTTS has built an audience of 3.2M+ YouTube subscribers. Through recent partnerships with NewsOut and IPOMarket.com Media Holdings, NTTS delivers a unified distribution stack that combines outdoor billboards, monthly earned media, and video PR with TV and social-providing predictable reach and measurable outcomes for growth companies. Learn more at NewToTheStreet.com.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global is a regional leader in enterprise-grade POS software, AI-integrated digital systems, and secure data infrastructure for Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving retail and service economy. The company’s mission is to empower businesses with intelligent, scalable, and secure technology solutions purpose-built for the digital age.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact

Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com

Media Contact (NTTS)

Monica Brennan, Communications Lead

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this release may be “forward-looking” within the meaning of federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. New to The Street and SAGTEC undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

