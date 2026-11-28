Jane King hosts conversations on the M&A outlook, small-business credit, UAE industrial AI and AI-powered insurance, airing at 6:30 p.m. ET across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

Boardrooms are rethinking the timing of their biggest deals. Small businesses want capital in hours, not weeks. AI is moving from pilots to revenue, and investors are watching which companies can turn growth into cash flow.

Tonight, New to The Street brings leaders working on each of those questions to a global business audience as Show #782 premieres at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Hosted by Jane King, Show #782 features executive conversations with:

Frank Aquila , Senior Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

, Senior Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Shaun Quin , Chief Executive Officer of Stewards, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD)

, Chief Executive Officer of Stewards, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD) Adrian Wong , Chief Financial Officer of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO)

, Chief Financial Officer of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO) Rohan Malhotra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

“Show #782 opens with one of Wall Street’s most respected deal lawyers telling boardrooms why now is the time to act on major strategic transactions,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “Then we go inside three Nasdaq-listed companies putting that kind of thinking to work: a financial platform that grew from $24 million to $250 million in assets, a UAE technology group turning AI into revenue, and an insurance technology company on the road to cash flow breakeven. Opportunities To Consider™.”

INSIDE SHOW #782

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP: What the New Balance in Washington Means for Deal Making

Frank Aquila, Senior Partner in Sullivan & Cromwell’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice, joins Jane King in New York to explain how corporate America is reading the results of the midterm elections and what boards should do next.

Aquila says companies generally welcome clear working majorities because they make governing easier. “When you have a very narrow majority, it becomes very difficult for the party in the majority to get things done,” he said. On AI, he says the debate is no longer about whether the technology grows, but how fast: “It’s here, it’s not going away, it’s going to get bigger.” The real constraint, he explains, is whether enough data centers can be built quickly enough, an issue that already faced pushback before the election.

His message to boardrooms is direct. “This is a really good time to do major strategic transactions from a regulatory standpoint,” Aquila said. He notes that the antitrust staff who run merger reviews at the DOJ and FTC are not changing, but that companies pursuing deals in sensitive sectors should prepare for potential congressional hearings. With the 2028 outlook hard to predict, he says many clients are now concluding: “Let’s move on certain transactions.” He also points to industry-specific dynamics, including health care, where he notes a wave of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals elected to the House and Senate.

Learn more at sullcrom.com.

Stewards, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD): Private Credit, Real Assets and Technology Under One Roof

CEO Shaun Quin describes Stewards as “a NASDAQ-listed financial platform” and “a diversified platform focusing on private credit, real estate, and technology.” Private credit, he explains, “is the core and the foundation of our business,” funding Small Business America through revenue-based financing.

Quin explains how the pieces fit together. Stewards’ class A real estate assets add equity value and income to the balance sheet, he says, and that equity can be leveraged “without actually selling the assets,” with the liquidity put “straight back into our private credit business.” Technology ties the platform together, including the newly launched SBC Express, which Quin says can get qualified small businesses funded “24 hours a day within two hours.”

Looking ahead, Quin points investors to the company’s growth in balance sheet equity. “We’ve gone from $24 million in assets to $250 million in assets,” he said. He suggests investors track net operating income from Stewards’ real estate, capital deployed to small businesses through its private credit division, and the planned Stewards Business Card being developed with Rain, which the company expects to launch in the first quarter of 2027. “What we’ve managed to achieve just in the last 12 months alone, in my opinion, is exceptional,” Quin said.

Learn more at stewards.com.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO): Turning UAE AI Ambition into Revenue

Chief Financial Officer Adrian Wong describes Robo.ai as a “UAE-based diversified technology company serving critical infrastructure industry” and walks Jane King through its three business units:

QC Capital , acquired in June and now fully integrated, provides AI-agent-based operations management and delivery optimization for e-commerce companies and is the group’s main revenue driver.

, acquired in June and now fully integrated, provides AI-agent-based operations management and delivery optimization for e-commerce companies and is the group’s main revenue driver. Neurovia AI focuses on AI data processing and visual data compression. Having completed validation, the unit is now integrating with government and enterprise customers.

focuses on AI data processing and visual data compression. Having completed validation, the unit is now integrating with government and enterprise customers. ALIF Holding, the group’s industrial arm, is building local manufacturing and systems integration capability in the UAE. It was recently awarded its first contract by a federal government-owned company.

Robo.ai recently reported preliminary, unaudited October revenue of more than $100 million, its second consecutive month above that level, and reiterated its outlook of approximately $600 million in revenue for full-year 2026. Together with the more than $280 million the company reported for June through September, that puts revenue since June above $380 million, based on management accounts and subject to audit. He also discusses the appointment of W Motors founder Ralf R. Debbas as Group President. “Ralf is a builder,” Wong said, noting that Debbas brings deep local industrial expertise as the group moves its products “from the drawing board to actually deliver it to our clients.”

On the AI data center build-out, Wong sees “a huge opportunity,” with Neurovia working to solve “one of the largest bottlenecks,” which he calls “the visual data wall”: storing more visual data on the same servers, or the same data with less compute, power, water and land. “We will continue to promise what we can deliver,” he said, “and we will achieve our targets one step at a time.”

Learn more at roboai.group.

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN): A Milestone Quarter and the Road to Cash Flow Breakeven

Founder and CEO Rohan Malhotra tells Jane King that Roadzen’s latest results mark “a quarter we’ve been building up for a couple of years.” Roadzen, a global AI company at the convergence of insurance and mobility, reported its third consecutive quarter of record revenue, growing to $17.6 million, along with the first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter in its history.

Malhotra says insurers, car makers and fleets “are adopting AI very rapidly,” and that Roadzen is seeing “an acceleration on almost all aspects of our business.” With the revenue growth and a pending acquisition, he says the company believes it can exit the year at a $25 million quarterly run rate. Because its costs are largely fixed, “every new dollar of revenue should contribute to a better EBITDA margin,” he explained, with a growing mix of higher-margin U.S. business expected to help margins expand.

The next milestone, Malhotra says, is clear: “The second milestone for us over the next year is to get to cash flow breakeven.” He also addresses the balance sheet directly, describing how Roadzen has negotiated liabilities inherited through its SPAC listing down at 20 to 25 cents on the dollar and plans to bring in new equity “at the best terms possible.”

Learn more at roadzen.ai.

FEATURED COMMERCIALS

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC): An AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship. “Smarter technology. Faster response.”

An AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship. “Smarter technology. Faster response.” Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN): Advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, health care and aerospace.

Advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, health care and aerospace. T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): Completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and strengthened its leadership with a new appointment to its board of directors.

Completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and strengthened its leadership with a new appointment to its board of directors. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP): Developing a new class of antibiotics.

HOW TO WATCH

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

New to The Street TV on YouTube (5.55M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut on YouTube (1.25M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Following the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, which together have more than 6.8 million subscribers.

MEET THE COMPANIES 2027: NEW YORK, ATLANTIC CITY AND LAS VEGAS

New to The Street’s Meet The Companies tour brings presenting companies face to face with family offices, accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals in three cities in 2027. Every presentation is filmed and distributed across New to The Street’s U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia platforms and its 6.8M+ subscriber YouTube network, so each company reaches a guaranteed audience well beyond the room. No vendor pitches.

New York: Thursday, January 7, 2027, at The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6

Thursday, January 7, 2027, at The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6 Atlantic City: Thursday, January 28, 2027

Thursday, January 28, 2027 Las Vegas: June 17-18, 2027

Each event hosts up to 20 presenting companies, with 20-minute slots that include a 15-minute presentation and Q&A. For Atlantic City and Las Vegas presenters, New to The Street pays for your stay.

Confirmed New York Presenters: Glint (glintpay.com); TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC); American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN); Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN); T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA); Stewards, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD); Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN); Smile Design Manhattan

Additional presenters will be announced. Accredited investors only. Apply to attend: John@NewtoTheStreet.com. Companies interested in a presenting slot can contact John Battenfield at John@NewtoTheStreet.com.

ABOUT NEW TO THE STREET

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards.

The platform has worked with more than 200 public companies. Opportunities To Consider™.

MEDIA CONTACT

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.newtothestreet.com

BOOKING CONTACT

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire