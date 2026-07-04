New to The Street Show #760 Airs Tonight on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S. on Independence Day Featuring Sullivan & Cromwell’s Frank Aquila, Medicus Pharma, PetVivo, FreeCast and YY Group

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National Sponsored Broadcast Includes Executive Interviews and Television Commercial Campaigns from Lantern Pharma, Medicus Pharma, Datavault AI and Big Sky Industrial

New to The Street, one of America’s longest-running business television brands, today announced that Show #760 will air tonight, Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television, delivering executive interviews, market commentary, and corporate updates to national and international audiences on Independence Day.

The broadcast features leaders across legal advisory, biotechnology, healthcare, media technology, and global workforce solutions, offering insight into capital markets, innovation, and corporate growth strategies.

Featured on New to The Street Show #760

Frank Aquila – Senior Mergers & Acquisitions Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Frank Aquila of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP discusses the current state of global mergers and acquisitions, including mega-deal activity, private equity trends, boardroom priorities, cross-border transactions, capital allocation, and evolving regulatory dynamics shaping today’s deal environment.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Executives of Medicus Pharma Ltd. highlight clinical development progress, therapeutic innovation, and strategic initiatives focused on addressing unmet medical needs and advancing long-term shareholder value.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV)

Leadership from PetVivo Holdings, Inc. discusses commercialization of regenerative veterinary medical products, expanding adoption among veterinary professionals, and ongoing growth initiatives across North America.

FreeCast Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST)

Executives from FreeCast Inc. outline the Company’s streaming platform strategy, content aggregation technology, and vision for simplifying digital entertainment delivery for consumers.

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

Management from YY Group Holding Limited provides updates on international expansion, workforce solutions technology, and operational growth across global markets.

Sponsored National Television Commercials

The Bloomberg Television broadcast also features national television commercial campaigns from:

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) featuring withZeta

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

Big Sky Industrial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSIN)

These campaigns reinforce New to The Street’s integrated approach to investor awareness, brand visibility, and multimedia communications.

A Premier Platform for Public Companies

For more than sixteen years, New to The Street has produced nationally televised executive interviews with public and emerging growth companies across biotechnology, healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and consumer markets.

The platform integrates television programming with earned media, digital marketing, social media amplification, outdoor advertising, influencer partnerships, and investor awareness campaigns designed to expand corporate visibility across institutional and retail audiences.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally syndicated business television brand producing executive interviews with leaders from public and private companies, financial institutions, and innovation-driven enterprises. The program delivers insights into business strategy, capital markets, innovation, and industry trends while providing companies with a comprehensive multimedia communications platform.

The brand’s digital ecosystem includes:

New to The Street TV YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV – 4.83M+ subscribers

NewsOut Channel – https://www.youtube.com/@newsoutchannel – 967K+ subscribers

Together with national television distribution, digital media, and investor awareness campaigns, New to The Street reaches millions of viewers across the United States and internationally.

Now Booking Q4 2026 Television Series

New to The Street is currently accepting bookings for its Q4 2026 television interview series and integrated media campaigns.

For scheduling, sponsorship opportunities, and customized programming, please contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire