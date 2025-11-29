New to The Street Show #702 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST, Featuring TON Strategy Co (TONX) CEO Veronika Kapustina Interviewed by Monica Malpass, Alongside Macro-Wealth Management, TY J. Young Wealth Management, Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN), and (HPB)

New to The Street, one of the nation’s leading long-form business and financial television platforms, announces the broadcast of Show #702 tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television nationwide. The episode showcases exclusive interviews with category-defining innovators and financial leaders across blockchain, global insurance technology, and advanced energy systems.

Broadcasted as sponsored programming, New to The Street continues delivering high-credibility storytelling and CEO-level insight to millions of Bloomberg households across the United States.

Tonight’s Featured Lineup – Episode #702

TON Strategy Co (TONX)

In a landmark segment for the TON ecosystem, TONX CEO Veronika Kapustina sits down with award-winning journalist and New to The Street anchor Monica Malpass on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The interview explores:

TONX’s strategic initiatives within the TON blockchain

Institutional adoption trends driven by messaging-layer integration

TONX’s roadmap for next-generation payments, liquidity, and enterprise infrastructure

The company’s expansion plan entering 2026

Kapustina shares an inside look at the accelerating momentum across TON’s ecosystem and the company’s role in shaping the next era of Web3-enabled financial rails.

Macro-Wealth Management

Executives provide a macroeconomic outlook heading into 2026, including interest-rate expectations, geopolitical risk modeling, and advanced multi-asset strategies for high-net-worth investors.

TY J. Young Wealth Management

CEO Ty Young delivers insights into capital-preservation strategies, portfolio risk mitigation, and retirement planning solutions leveraging market-neutral structures.

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Roadzen returns with an update on its global rollout of AI-powered auto-insurance solutions, regulatory progress, and new enterprise partnerships across Europe, India, and North America.

High Performance Batteries (HPB)

HPB details breakthrough advancements in solid-state battery technology, scaling plans for industrial deployment, and milestone contracts across aerospace and energy storage.

A Message From New to The Street

“Episode #702 embodies our mission-bringing the world’s most innovative companies directly to U.S. investors through trusted, national-scale media,” said Vince Caruso, Founder & CEO of New to The Street. “Veronika Kapustina’s appearance signals how fast TON and TONX are moving into mainstream institutional conversation.”

Broadcast Information

Program: New to The Street – Episode #702

Network: Bloomberg Television (Nationwide)

Air Time: Tonight at 6:30 PM EST

Replay: New to The Street YouTube Channel (3.9M+ Subscribers)

Distribution: Bloomberg TV, OTT Platforms, Social Media, Digital Syndication

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America’s longest-running and most influential business television platforms, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business. Leveraging anchor interviews filmed at the NYSE, NASDAQ MarketSite, and iconic NYC locations, the show delivers unmatched distribution through national TV, a YouTube channel with over 3.9 million subscribers, and outdoor partnerships across Times Square and the Financial District.

