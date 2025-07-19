New to The Street Invests $10 Million in Media to Accelerate Deposits.com – The World’s Premier Financial Domain

In Celebration of the Genius Act, the National Broadcast Leader Seeks Strategic Partners for Development, Technology, and Brand Execution

In celebration of the recently signed Genius Act, New to The Street, one of America’s most influential financial media platforms, has committed a landmark $10 million media investment to supercharge the launch, development, and visibility of Deposits.com, the most powerful financial domain name in the world.

This initiative is designed to ignite innovation in digital banking, fintech access, and consumer financial empowerment-amplifying the national call-to-action sparked by the Genius Act to support transformative ideas, technology, and entrepreneurship.

“This is not a $10M cost-it’s a $10M catalyst,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. “We are aligning our national media engine behind Deposits.com because it is not only the best financial domain in existence, it is a platform built for what’s next in finance, identity, and innovation.”

Fueling the Future of Consumer Finance

The campaign will include widespread exposure across Bloomberg and Fox Business television networks (as sponsored programming), multi-story billboards in Times Square, and strategic content across New to The Street’s digital ecosystem, including its 3-million-subscriber YouTube channel and social media network exceeding 500,000 followers.

Deposits.com will serve as the definitive platform for connecting consumers to AI-driven personal finance tools, credit card offers, crypto access, and investment options-all under a trusted, iconic brand name.

As part of this mission, New to The Street is actively seeking strategic development partners in technology, digital banking, AI integration, and financial infrastructure.

“We believe Deposits.com can become the consumer’s front door to everything in modern finance,” said Shota Bagaturia, President of Deposits.com Gen AI Corp. “With the Genius Act opening new lanes of innovation, and with a national media partner like New to The Street behind us, the time is now.”

About Deposits.com

Deposits.com is a next-generation financial platform powered by one of the most valuable domain names in the world. Focused on bridging traditional banking with blockchain, AI, and digital asset access, it offers consumers simple, trustworthy, and intuitive tools to manage, grow, and protect their money. The company’s technology roadmap includes intelligent onboarding, personalized financial paths, and secure integrations for savings, lending, and investing.

About New to The Street

For over 16 years, New to The Street has led the financial media space by combining national television broadcasts with digital, social, and outdoor media. Its weekly shows on Fox Business and Bloomberg, its 3M+ YouTube subscribers, and its iconic Times Square billboards make it the most comprehensive media platform for public and private companies. Its mission: turn ideas into visibility, and visibility into value.

