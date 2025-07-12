New to The Street Episode #678 to Air on Bloomberg TV Featuring Game-Changing Innovators in AI, Biotech, Blockchain, and Sustainability

Broadcast Premieres Saturday, July 12 at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television

New to The Street, the leading multi-platform financial news series, announces its upcoming Bloomberg Television broadcast, airing Saturday, July 12 at 6:30 PM EST. Episode #678 showcases five transformative companies leading advancements across artificial intelligence, healthcare, sustainability, and blockchain. This dynamic lineup brings powerful insights from visionary leaders shaping the future of their respective industries.

Featured Segments in Episode #678:

Hapbee Technologies (OTCQB:HAPBF)

NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown shares how Hapbee’s groundbreaking wearable neurotech helps optimize sleep, recovery, and cognitive performance-without pharmaceuticals. The device uses proprietary low-frequency signals to emulate the effects of popular compounds, empowering users to choose how they feel, naturally and safely.

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI)

Live from Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, host Ana Berry interviews CEO Dan O’Toole and Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah as they unveil Arrive’s secure smart mailbox technology. Phase 1 launches in healthcare and logistics; Phase 2 expands to every U.S. ZIP code. Arrive beat Amazon to the patent by four days, reinforcing its first-mover advantage in the $150B+ last-mile delivery sector.

FLOKI (CRYPTO:FLOKI)

Pedro Vidal, FLOKI’s Community Relations Officer, discusses the explosive success of Valhalla, its play-to-earn metaverse game. As FLOKI expands across DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain gaming, its highly engaged global community cements it as one of crypto’s most disruptive and culturally relevant brands. Learn more at www.floki.com.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

CEO Cuong Do and Chief Medical Officer Joseph Palumbo join Jane King to share meaningful updates on BioVie’s advancement in clinical trials targeting Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Long COVID. BioVie is the only company to receive a federal grant to study Long COVID, and is currently enrolling patients in a 200‑person clinical trial. They also introduce Social Impact Partners, a nonprofit initiative to foster collaboration across the private, public, and government sectors in supporting Alzheimer’s patients. The segment touches on promising new research around BioVie’s investigational drug Bezisterim, which may reduce cellular “rust buildup”-a key contributor to aging. Initial findings suggest it could play a role in slowing the aging process.

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM)

CEO Tony Raynor outlines how SGTM transforms organic landfill waste into premium garden and soil products. What began as a mulch and tree removal business is now a regenerative brand with Amazon-ready offerings and national retail ambitions. SGTM is on a mission to restore soil health across America. Learn more at www.SGTMTech.com.

This episode is presented as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television, reaching more than 124 million households nationwide. Further distribution includes:

New to The Street’s YouTube channel with 3 million+ subscribers

Earned media coverage across major networks

Iconic outdoor billboards in Times Square and major U.S. metros

Sponsors for Episode #678 include MUSQ, IPOMarket.com, and Arrive AI TV Commercials.

“We’re proud to deliver this high‑impact episode featuring leaders from five of the most innovative sectors,” said Vince Caruso, Co‑Founder and Executive Producer of New to The Street. “This show exemplifies our mission to present breakthrough companies and ideas with credibility, scale, and reach.”

