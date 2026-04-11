New to The Street Broadcasts on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST Featuring IGC Pharma (IGC), Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS), Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP), and Equinox Gold (EQX)

Special continuing M&A Segment with Senior M&A Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Frank Aquila

New to The Street announces its latest nationally broadcast episode airing tonight at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television across the United States, with additional distribution throughout MENA and Latin America.

This week’s episode features executive interviews and company insights from:

IGC Pharma Inc. ( IGC )

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. ( VVOS )

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( ACXP )

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Each segment provides viewers with direct access to company leadership, strategic developments, and forward-looking initiatives across biotechnology, healthcare, and natural resources sectors.

The broadcast also features OUR SPECIAL CONTINUING M&A SEGMENT with Senior M&A Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Frank Aquila, delivering expert insight into global mergers and acquisitions activity, capital markets dynamics, and strategic dealmaking trends shaping today’s corporate environment.

The show is sponsored by featured commercial segments from:

DataVault AI Inc. ( DVLT )

Synergy CHC Corp.

CISO Global Inc. ( CISO )

YY Group Holding Limited ( YYGH )

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV )

Virtuix Holdings (VTIX )

NRx Pharma (NRXP)

New to The Street continues to distinguish itself by combining national television exposure weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, a 4.5M+ subscriber YouTube audience, and iconic outdoor billboard placements across Times Square and the New York Financial District, delivering a powerful, integrated media platform for public companies.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier financial media brand with over 17 years of experience producing long-form sponsored programming featuring innovative public and private companies. Broadcasting weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, and amplified across one of the largest financial YouTube channels, the platform delivers unmatched reach across television, digital, social, and outdoor media.

NewsOut Channel https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=6PPG9ioCJDSsogUP and New to The Street T.V https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=o4nG1fsuyPzUjv6X COMBINED AUDIENCE Over 5.2M subscribers.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire