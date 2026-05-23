New to The Street Broadcasts Episode 753 Today at 6:30 PM EST Across Bloomberg Television U.S., MENA, and Latin America Featuring Leaders in VR Defense Training, AI Streaming, Healthcare Innovation, and Global Workforce Technology

Featured companies include Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX), Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX), YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH), and FreeCast (NASDAQ:AST). The show also broadcasts as sponsored programming with featured commercial segments spotlighting DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN), and IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC)

New to The Street , one of the longest-running sponsored business television brands in the United States, today announced the nationwide broadcast of Episode 753 featuring executive interviews and company spotlights from leaders in virtual reality defense training, oncology therapeutics, AI-powered streaming technology, global staffing solutions, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare and insurance innovation.

The episode broadcasts today at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television across the United States, MENA, and Latin America and will also air across New to The Street’s expanding digital media ecosystem.

This week’s featured interviews include executives from Virtuix Holdings, Medicus Pharma, YY Group Holding Limited, and FreeCast.

Virtuix Holdings discussed the expansion of its omnidirectional VR platform, “The Omni,” and the company’s growing role in military simulation and combat training environments. Executives detailed how the company is now working with all four branches of the U.S. military while leveraging AI technology to transform real-world terrain into immersive virtual training environments for soldiers and defense personnel.

Medicus Pharma provided updates on its SkinJect precision-guided immunotherapy platform for basal cell carcinoma, sharing expanded clinical data and discussing the potential for non-invasive alternatives to surgical skin cancer procedures.

YY Group Holding Limited highlighted its evolution into a global AI-integrated manpower and workforce solutions platform, with operations throughout Southeast Asia and expansion initiatives targeting Europe and the United States.

FreeCast executives discussed the company’s mission to simplify streaming through a unified platform that aggregates live television, free ad-supported streaming, and subscription content into a single user interface designed to reduce fragmentation for consumers.

Additional commercial spotlight segments featured developments from DataVault AI in secure enterprise data monetization, Lantern Pharma’s AI-driven oncology discovery platform, Roadzen’s automotive insurance technology ecosystem, and IGC Pharma’s ongoing therapeutic development targeting agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

“These are exactly the kinds of disruptive technologies and innovative companies our viewers expect from New to The Street,” stated Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “From AI-powered defense training and precision oncology to advanced streaming infrastructure and next-generation insurance technology, this episode showcases companies positioned at the forefront of major global growth sectors.”

The episode also includes executive commentary, integrated television commercials, social media amplification, earned media support, and digital distribution throughout New to The Street’s television, YouTube, NewsOut, and outdoor billboard ecosystem.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands focused on public and private companies, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network. The platform combines long-form executive interviews, national television distribution, earned media, social media marketing, and iconic outdoor advertising placements throughout New York City, including Times Square and the Financial District.

New to The Street TV YouTube Channel has grown to over 4.74 million subscribers, while NewsOut YouTube Channel has surpassed 860,000 subscribers. Combined, the platforms are approaching 100 million views and more than 6 million subscribers platform-wide, making New to The Street one of the largest business-focused digital media ecosystems globally.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

To Be Considered for a New to The Street Interview Series Contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire