New to The Street Broadcasting Today at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S., Latin America and MENA-Featuring FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST), Metaterra Holdings (MTHI) and SafeSpace Global (SSGC)

The broadcast also features television commercials from Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN), Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), Rhino (RHNO), Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN), Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

New to The Street today announced its latest nationally and internationally distributed business television program, broadcasting today at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The program features in-depth interviews with executives leading innovative companies across streaming technology, blockchain-enabled commerce and artificial intelligence-powered security.

The broadcast combines long-form executive interviews with high-impact television commercial spotlights, giving investors and business audiences a closer look at the technologies, strategies and leadership teams behind emerging growth companies.

FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST): Unifying a Fragmented Streaming Market

Bill Mobley, Chief Executive Officer of FreeCast Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST), discussed the company’s efforts to simplify an increasingly fragmented global streaming ecosystem.

FreeCast provides a unified platform designed to aggregate approximately 90% of a user’s streaming services into a single experience. Rather than operating solely as another individual streaming provider, the company offers a platform-as-a-service model that can be white-labeled by telecommunications companies, internet service providers and multi-dwelling residential communities.

Mobley explained how FreeCast’s technology allows partners to offer customers centralized entertainment access across multiple devices while creating additional opportunities for subscription management, advertising and customer engagement.

The platform also incorporates concierge-style messaging capabilities that can help property managers and community operators communicate directly with residents. FreeCast is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its technology and distribution model into international markets.

Metaterra Holdings (MTHI): Connecting Blockchain, Crypto Wallets and Everyday Commerce

Doug Anderson, Chairman of Metaterra Holdings (MTHI), outlined the company’s vision for connecting blockchain technology with real-world consumer transactions.

According to Anderson, Metaterra operates one of the world’s largest blockchain ecosystems composed of verified individual users rather than automated accounts or bots. The company is focused on integrating cryptocurrency wallets directly into point-of-sale systems, potentially allowing consumers to use digital assets more seamlessly at everyday retail locations.

Through relationships with prominent payment-hardware providers, including Ingenico and PAX, Metaterra is working to enable rapid cryptocurrency transactions through existing merchant infrastructure.

Anderson also discussed Metaterra’s strategy for expanding into real-world asset tokenization, an emerging market that uses blockchain technology to represent ownership interests in physical and financial assets.

Metaterra Holdings currently trades under the ticker MTHI and is working toward achieving a listing on a senior U.S. securities exchange.

SafeSpace Global (SSGC): Using AI to Identify Threats Before Violence Occurs

SafeSpace Global (SSGC) presented its artificial intelligence-powered security platform, designed to help schools, nursing homes, businesses and other organizations identify potential threats before weapons are drawn or violence occurs.

The company’s software-as-a-service platform combines artificial intelligence, biometric facial recognition and real-time security intelligence to support earlier threat detection and faster intervention.

SafeSpace Global is targeting organizations that require scalable security technology, including educational institutions, senior-living facilities and commercial properties. The company is supported by an implementation and integration team focused on converting its technology into active customer deployments.

The interview highlighted SafeSpace Global’s central mission: helping organizations move from reacting to violent incidents to identifying and addressing potential threats before those incidents escalate.

Television Commercial Spotlights

The Bloomberg Television program also features investor-focused television commercials from:

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

Rhino (RHNO)

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ:BSIN)

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX)

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

These television campaigns complement New to The Street’s long-form executive interviews by repeatedly presenting participating companies’ brands, technologies and investment narratives across television, YouTube, social media and outdoor advertising.

Next Week: Lantern Pharma and SyncMeOn

Next week’s New to The Street broadcast will feature important updates from Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN), including the company’s continuing work at the intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and precision oncology.

The program will also highlight SyncMeOn and its technology-driven approach to helping restaurants across America reduce food-supply expenses by approximately 15% to 20%.

The upcoming interviews will examine how both companies are using technology and data to address large, established markets-Lantern Pharma in drug development and precision medicine, and SyncMeOn in restaurant purchasing and operating efficiency.

A 6.22 Million-Subscriber YouTube Ecosystem

New to The Street TV and the NewsOut Channel have built the largest combined YouTube ecosystem focused on long-form public-company interviews and emerging-growth business coverage, reaching approximately 6.22 million subscribers .

The two channels give companies access to a growing digital audience through executive interviews, corporate biographies, television commercials, breaking-news coverage and short-form content.

Unlike traditional television appearances that may receive attention only at the time of broadcast, New to The Street and NewsOut content can continue generating new viewers, engagement and investor awareness for months-or even years-after its original release.

Watch and subscribe:

Southeast Asia Expansion Begins in Q4 2026

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, New to The Street will significantly expand its international television distribution across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The expansion will add nearly 69 million television households across major markets that include Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Mongolia.

This new footprint will complement New to The Street’s existing sponsored television distribution across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa.

The Q4 expansion represents an important step in New to The Street’s development into a truly global business-media platform, giving participating companies the ability to communicate their stories to investors, consumers and strategic partners across multiple international markets.

A Multi-Platform Global Business-Media Ecosystem

New to The Street distributes its programming through an expanding media ecosystem that includes sponsored broadcasts on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, international television distribution, the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, social-media amplification and high-profile outdoor advertising in New York City.

The company’s format gives executives sufficient time to explain their businesses, technologies, market opportunities and long-term strategies clearly. Short-form interviews, commercials and social-media campaigns then reinforce those stories through recurring exposure across the broader platform.

With more than 18 years of experience and over 3,000 executive interviews, New to The Street continues to expand its position as a leading long-form and short-form media platform for public companies, private businesses and emerging technology leaders.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading global business television and digital-media platform featuring public-company executives, private-company founders and industry innovators.

Its integrated campaigns combine long-form executive interviews, corporate documentaries, television commercials, earned-media coverage, YouTube distribution, social-media promotion, outdoor advertising and investor-focused events.

New to The Street reaches audiences through national and international television broadcasts, its approximately 6.22 million-subscriber YouTube ecosystem , social-media distribution and iconic outdoor placements throughout New York City.

Follow New to The Street’s programming and company coverage on the New to The Street TV YouTube channel and the NewsOut YouTube channel .

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Business Inquiries:

John

New to The Street

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire