New to The Street Announces Broadcast of Show #739 on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S. at 6:30 PM EST

Featured Companies Include FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST), KLED.ai, Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), and BlackBarn Restaurant

New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, proudly announces the nationwide broadcast of Show #739, airing tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television across the United States.

This week’s episode delivers a compelling lineup of innovative companies and industry leaders across technology, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and hospitality:

FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST) – Transforming digital media aggregation and streaming access for consumers worldwide

KLED.ai – Advancing AI-driven enterprise and data intelligence solutions

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) – A leader in AI-powered oncology drug development

BlackBarn Restaurant – A premier New York City culinary destination known for its farm-to-table excellence

Powering Visibility Through Multi-Platform Distribution

New to The Street continues to set the standard by combining national television, digital scale, and iconic outdoor media, delivering unmatched exposure for its clients.

Each broadcast is amplified across:

New to The Street TV YouTube Channel – 4.44 million subscribers

NewsOut Digital Network – 700,000+ subscribers

Combined platform reach exceeding 5.1 million subscribers

LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook distribution

Iconic billboard placements across Times Square and NYC’s Financial District

Expanded Commercial Sponsorship Driving Market Awareness

This week’s broadcast is supported by a powerful roster of commercial sponsors spanning AI, healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, and sustainability:

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Immersive virtual reality technology

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) – Advanced therapeutics for critical conditions

PetVivo Holdings – Veterinary regenerative medicine

DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) – Data monetization and tokenization infrastructure

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) – AI-powered insurance and mobility platform

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) – Lithium and energy infrastructure solutions

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) – Enterprise cybersecurity leader

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM) – Climate-focused and sustainable infrastructure solutions

A Platform Built for Scale, Visibility, and Market Leadership

Filming regularly from the NASDAQ MarketSite and NYSE, New to The Street has become the premier platform for companies seeking predictable, scalable exposure across television, digital, and outdoor media.

With a combined audience now exceeding 5.1 million subscribers, New to The Street continues to outperform traditional financial media platforms in reach, engagement, and measurable impact, positioning itself as the dominant force in next-generation financial media.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading financial media brand broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, as sponsored programming reaching millions of households across the U.S., Latin America, and MENA regions. The platform integrates long-form interviews, commercial production, earned media, digital distribution, and outdoor advertising into a single, powerful media ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Appear on New to The Street:

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

NewsOut PR & Distribution:

Shota@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire