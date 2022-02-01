New state-of-the-art video processing for Analog Way’s Midra™ 4K series

Analog Way announces the release of a major software update for the Midra™ 4K range of presentation switchers, including enhanced livestreaming capabilities, support for HDR workflows, and support for 3D LUTs for advanced color conversion and correction.

The new version 3.0 significantly improves the livestreaming performance of Midra™ 4K presentation switchers, now enabling full HD quality livestreaming at 30Hz, providing much better image quality and customer experience during hybrid events.

A significant improvement in version 3.0 is the support of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) workflows for even more impressive live presentations. Without requiring any external converters, it also brings the ability to convert SDR to HDR, HDR to SDR, or even HDR to HDR for dynamic range and wide color gamut needs.

With version 3.0, Midra™ 4K presentation switchers now feature a new video processing architecture based on 3D Lookup Tables (LUTs) allowing for advanced color space and dynamic range conversions as well as custom color correction. Once updated, Midra™ 4K switchers contain predefined 3D LUTs for all automatic color adjustments and transformations. In addition, it is possible to import and apply custom 3D LUTs from other vendors or those generated by specific third-party tools for fully tailored color management.

Ideally tailored to small/medium-sized fixed installations and live event spaces, the Midra™ 4K series offers the highest reliability, the lowest latency, unrivaled ease of use, optimal image quality and state-of-the-art live 4K processing features. The range includes four products: QuickVu 4K, QuickMatrix 4K, Pulse 4K and Eikos 4K.

To discover all the benefits of version 3.0 and download it, visit the Midra™ 4K presentation switchers page.