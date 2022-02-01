New Season of “What I Want to Know” Podcast Explores Themes of Educational Empowerment

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education–Education today is more complex than ever before. To help parents and educators navigate the ever-changing educational environment, a new season of the hit podcast “What I Want to Know with Kevin P. Chavous” will premiere on August 16.





Hosted by Kevin P. Chavous of Stride, Inc. and lifelong advocate for education equity and school choice, season four of “What I Want to Know” will explore mental health, parent empowerment, homeschooling, choosing the right school, and the future of education in America.

“Over three seasons I have dedicated this podcast to helping educators and parents dig into emerging trends, best practices, and new opportunities for students,” says Chavous. “This season, we will go deeper into the shifting dynamics of education, from the challenges faced by teachers and parents to real success stories and practical solutions.”

Season four will host a variety of thought leaders across multiple sectors and diverse backgrounds, including:

Arne Duncan, former U.S. Secretary of Education, to reflect on the current state and future of public education.

Lauren Rhim, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Center for Learner Equity, will share how we can better support students with disabilities.

Shree Recasner, Vice President of Strategic Engagement of the Texas Charter Schools Association, will discuss parent empowerment.

New episodes will be released each week. All episodes of the first three seasons of “What I Want to Know with Kevin P. Chavous” are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you listen to podcasts. Listeners can join the conversation by following @wiwtkpodcast on social media and with #WIWTK.

For episode details and more information, visit stridelearning.com/podcast.

