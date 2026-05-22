New River Electrical Corporation Appoints Chris Berk as Vice President of Information Technology

Experienced technology executive joins employee-owned electrical contractor to strengthen enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and scalable national operations.

New River Electrical Corporation (NRE), a nationwide, 100% employee-owned electrical contractor, today announced that Chris Berk has joined the company as Vice President of Information Technology.

Berk’s appointment reflects NRE’s continued commitment to building the enterprise structure and systems required to support disciplined national growth. As the company scales beyond $1 billion in annual revenue and strengthens its national delivery platform with regional execution, enterprise technology capabilities remain a critical strategic priority.

Berk will be based in NRE’s Granville, Ohio office and report to Laura Volpini, Executive Vice President – Enterprise Shared Services & Corporate Secretary.

“Chris is joining NRE at a pivotal time in our evolution,” said Volpini. “As we position the company for sustainable, profitable growth, we must ensure our technology infrastructure, cybersecurity posture, and enterprise systems scale with us. Chris brings proven experience transforming IT organizations into high-performing strategic partners that enable operational excellence and disciplined execution.”

Berk brings more than 30 years of executive technology leadership experience, most recently serving as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Expedient, where he led enterprise systems, cybersecurity, data analytics, AI initiatives, and compliance operations supporting rapid expansion. Prior to Expedient, he served as CIO at Covetrus, a multi-billion-dollar global technology and distribution company, where he modernized enterprise systems, implemented cloud-based platforms, and supported major organizational transformation including spin-off, merger, and IPO activities.

Throughout his career, Berk has focused on building high-performing teams and aligning technology investments with measurable business outcomes. His expertise includes enterprise resource planning (ERP), cybersecurity, cloud platforms, data and analytics, AI-enabled solutions, and enterprise-wide change management.

“I’m excited to join New River Electrical Corporation at such an important point in its journey,” said Berk. “This is an organization with a strong culture, a disciplined growth strategy, and a clear focus on long-term independence. I look forward to strengthening the technology capabilities that enable scalable growth, operational performance, and a secure, reliable foundation for the future.”

As previously announced, John Vehmeier will transition the technology side of his current role to Berk and immediately begin serving as Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

ABOUT NEW RIVER ELECTRICAL CORPORATION

Founded in 1953, NRE is a nationwide, 100%-employee-owned electrical contractor specializing in high-voltage construction, utility upgrades, transmission, distribution, and industrial projects. With over 2,500 employees, the company delivers complex projects through a disciplined national platform with regional execution. With a focus on an injury-free safety culture, it empowers its employees to work safely and responsibly on every project. Licensed in 47 states, the company supports customers through offices in Roanoke and Cloverdale, Virginia; Granville and Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; Phoenix, Arizona; and Ontario, California.

MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT

Nicole Rosario, MBA

Nrosario@nrec.net

614.264.4667

newriverelectrical.com

New River Electrical Corporation

SOURCE: New River Electrical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire