New Norm Launches the World’s First Personal Mind Cloud for Startup Founders and High Performers

An AI-powered space that grows with you – combining mental clarity, emotional resilience, and peak performance in one platform.

New Nörm, a pioneering mental performance platform, today announced the launch of its Personal Mind Cloud, designed specifically for startup founders and high performers. The platform combines cutting-edge AI with scientifically proven therapeutic methodologies to help users achieve more – without sacrificing mental stability and happiness.

New Nörm – personal mind cloud

AI-powered personal mind cloud

In New Nörm, users can speak freely – about work or personal life, challenges or growth goals. The platform listens, understands, and responds based on each user’s unique psychology, personality, and situation. Over time, it builds a Mind Graph – a living map of the user’s thoughts, insights, and experiences – and stores them in a secure, evolving Mind Cloud. This includes journals, therapy or coaching notes, mental breakthroughs, and even meeting summaries, giving users instant access to their own most valuable asset: their mind.

“In the startup world, mental clarity isn’t a luxury – it’s a competitive advantage,” said Diana Oganesian, Co-Founder & CEO of New Nörm. “New Nörm was built for people who play at the highest level but also carry the highest mental load. We give them a private, always-available space to think, process, and perform.”

New Nörm is model-agnostic, meaning it evolves as AI technology advances. The platform is designed to avoid generic chatbot limitations by integrating the proprietary Human Memory Database Engine (HMDE) – ensuring context accuracy and personalized responses that grow more intelligent over time.

The product is now available in open beta at www.newnorm.app for founders, executives, and high-performance professionals looking to elevate both their results and well-being.

Contact Information:

Diana Oganesian

Co-Founder & CEO

diana@newnorm.app

(818)2667000

SOURCE: Diana Oganesian

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire