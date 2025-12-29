New Noah’s Ark Movie Remake – ‘The Flood: End of Mankind’ – Could Hit a Home-Run at The Box Office

This last April a small South Korean animated film about Jesus’s life hit a home-run at the box office earning more than $80 million worldwide. Now comes a new faith-based live-action movie remake of Noah’s Ark called ‘The Flood: End of Mankind’ – directed by Tim Chey – which takes place three days before the great flood as outlined in the Book of Genesis in the Bible.

Kevin Sorbo is playing Noah along with a talented cast including Danny Fehsenfeld, Sam Sorbo, Shawn Frambach, Dave Klec, James David Gore, et al.

The epic film about the story of Noah’s Ark speaks of a time of great violence and behavior on the earth. The Lord destroyed the entire earth through the flood, but spared Noah and his family due to Noah’s righteousness.

“Everyone who accepts the Lord Jesus Christ is made righteous through His blood,” says the film’s director Chey. “You’re in the Ark and safe when the Lord returns.”

‘The Flood: End of Mankind’ will release on 3,000 theaters starting October 2, 2026 nationwide this year.

Will the film hit big at the box office?

Many faith-based pundits are already predicting a huge success as the film as well-known film and TV star Kevin Sorbo is playing Noah and the film is directed by prolific faith-based director Timothy Chey who has directed over 18 faith-based films.

“I’m not in this for the money at all,” says Chey, whose father founded one of the largest private banks in the U.S. that went public on Wall Street. “I only want the Lord God and Christ to be glorified.”

Chey, a Harvard and USC alumnus, was an atheist until he met Christ in a hotel room by reading the Gideon’s Bible.

“The Lord Jesus met me that night and I realized my true mission in life was to be an evangelist,” says Chey. “To tell everyone about Christ.”

So far box office pundits believe Chey’s latest film will do just that and reach millions of moviegoers in the U.S. and worldwide.

“Noah honored God in everything he did and was called an evangelist in 2 Peter 2:5,” says Chey, “This film will focus on the three days before the total devastation from the worldwide flood brought by God’s judgment.”

‘The Flood: End of Mankind”

In Theaters October 2026

