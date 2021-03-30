New Name for World’s Largest Pro Audio Forum

LONDON, MARCH 29, 2021 – The web forum formerly known as Gearslutz is pleased to unveil its new name – Gearspace – repositioning the brand to be more inclusive. As a leading resource for audio engineers, music producers, audio schools and organizations, the forum will continue to be an open platform for discussing and learning about audio recording gear and best practices.

“After nearly two decades, it feels great to move forward with a more progressive and inclusive name,” says Founder Jules Standen. “We’re certain our new name, Gearspace, will stand the test of time and provide a more all-encompassing platform for the pro audio industry. The change will affect the forum’s name, logo and URL. Gearspace will continue to offer the same audio-focused content and will strive to be the best online community possible for people of all genders and cultures.”

The forum has long been considered a valuable point of reference for audio professionals, educators and hobbyists, alike. The new name will welcome a more diverse user base across the industries it serves.

“This change has been in the works for many months,” adds Standen. “We are all excited about this next chapter. Come see our updated look at www.gearspace.com.”

The renamed site will go live this spring.

About Gearspace

Gearspace is a leading industry forum for the pro audio community. It focuses on professional and hobbyist recording. It provides a platform for audio engineers and music producers to troubleshoot technical issues, share techniques and to ask for (and receive) advice from their peers. Since its inception in 2002, the forum has grown to more than 400,000 members, with over one million discussions and 13 million replies.

For more information, visit www.gearspace.com.