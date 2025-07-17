New, Interactive Dashboards Show Cocoa Farmers Continue To Benefit From Trainings Facilitated by Fairtrade

Participation in trainings facilitated by Fairtrade for cocoa farmers in West Africa on human rights and environmental due diligence, deforestation, traceability and transparency, and management of small-scale farming organizations increased by 6% in 2024. Trainings hosted across Côte d’Ivoire (CDI), Ghana, and Sierra Leone garnered 51,891 total participants – up from 48,876 in 2023. About 20% of participants were women.

To help display this data, Fairtrade launched two new, interactive dashboards.

The first showcases data on Fairtrade’s West Africa Cocoa Program (WACP) , tracking impact from 2021 to the latest results from 2024. This dashboard enables small-scale farming organizations, traders, retailers and everyday people to easily access four years’ worth of findings and compare across previous years.

Results from the 2024 analysis of the program’s impact show that small-scale farming organizations have the management skills needed to act as resilient and effective business partners to the chocolate sector and have made progress regarding internal management systems and business strategies.

100% of organizations have an internal management system and an approved business strategy or plan

More than half said Fairtrade trainings were the reason why there were significant improvements in organization management

96% of organizations in CDI and 100% of organizations in Ghana and Sierra Leone said that they were satisfied with the quality of Fairtrade’s training

The data in WACP’s monitoring report dashboard, collected through interviews with small-scale farming organization management, also showed that small-scale farming organizations took concrete actions to support income diversification and/or food security. For example, all organizations interviewed in Ghana said they supported their member farmers with income diversification activities, such as off-farm economic and household security activities, including the production of food and cash crops.

The second dashboard houses the latest information available on Fairtrade cocoa. It includes details about production, sales, and key benefits, such as the Fairtrade Premium and how it is used by farmers. This is the third product-focused dashboard created by Fairtrade. Others include the banana dashboard (2023) and the coffee dashboard (2025).

The new dashboards are part of a portfolio of digital tools to assist Fairtrade’s stakeholders, which also include the Fairtrade Impact Map (2024) and the Fairtrade Risk Map (2023).

The Fairtrade Impact Map displays data and information on more than 100 Fairtrade projects and commissioned studies around the world. Users can explore by country, region, commodity, theme, program, or year. The Fairtrade Risk Map supports all actors in global supply chains – farmers, worker organizations, retailers, brands – in assessing their human rights and environmental risks. Users can explore through country, commodity, or issue filters.

An estimated six million people worldwide depend on cocoa farming for their livelihood. To learn more about Fairtrade’s work supporting cocoa farmers in West Africa, visit https://fairtradeafrica.net.

