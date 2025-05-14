New Improvements Coming to Hoggan Scientific’s microFET2 Handheld Dynamometer

Exciting Updates for Company’s Muscle Test Dynamometer to Offer Healthcare Professionals a More Powerful Tool to Assess Muscle Strength

Hoggan Scientific, LLC, a global leader in medical dynamometers and industrial force gauges, is proud to announce new features and accessories for its microFET2 flagship handheld dynamometer-a trusted tool for objective muscle strength assessments. The enhancements are driven by strong market demand and direct feedback from healthcare professionals, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and user-centered design. One of the most anticipated additions is a strap-based muscle test stabilization kit, developed to improve measurement accuracy and device stability during evaluations.

microFet family



The updated features will significantly improve the device’s usability, performance, and consistency, offering clinicians more reliable data for muscle testing. “The new microFET2 enhancements will empower healthcare providers with more precise measurements and expanded testing capabilities,” said Drazana Buckley, CEO of Hoggan Scientific, LLC.

Along with microFET2 handheld dynamometer, microFET3 combination muscle tester and inclinometer, microFET Handgrip, and microFET Pinch devices, are known for their ease of use, durability, and accuracy. microFET devices are also valued for their versatility, offering capability to record readings directly from device displays, as well as use with available software for enhanced reporting.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and set against the scenic backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, Hoggan Scientific, LLC, has built a strong reputation for more than 30 years, manufacturing high-quality, reliable measuring devices-entirely in the United States. These dependable tools are used by clients locally and worldwide in physical and occupational therapy clinics, clinical trials, sports training facilities, hospitals, and universities, and for ergonomics, health and safety and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific, upcoming new microFET2 improvements, or any products the company offers, please visit the website http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email to sales@hogganscientific.com. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

SOURCE: Hoggan Scientific llc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire