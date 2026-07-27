New Homes in Del Valle Now Selling From the Mid $300’s

D.R. Horton Austin division is now selling at Revelry in Del Valle starting from the mid $300’s.

D.R. Horton’s Austin division is pleased to announce the official opening of Revelry in Del Valle, Texas.

Conveniently located in a growing area, Revelry is a new master-planned community in Del Valle featuring a collection of modern, spacious homes with premium interior finishes. Designed for everyday living and entertaining, Revelry offers thoughtful and flexible living spaces and a welcoming sense of community.

Revelry features an impressive collection of single-family homes starting from the mid $300s across 11 floorplans, with homes ranging from approximately 1,611 to 2,768 square feet. Homes highlight large homesites, open-concept layouts and professionally designed interior finishes, including satin nickel hardware, quartz countertops, 42-inch cabinetry and Revwood® premium flooring.

Exterior elevations showcase accent masonry with lap siding and board-and-batten details, per plan, along with professionally designed landscape packages and covered patios that extend living spaces outdoors. Each home also includes America’s Smart Home® technology, providing homeowners with modern convenience and connectivity, as well as an EV charging capable garage.

Residents of Revelry will enjoy access to a planned community center with a community pool and event space, as well as nearby parks and trails. The community is situated between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Circuit of The Americas, offering easy access to travel and entertainment for the whole family.

Families will appreciate the community’s location within Del Valle Independent School District, with grade schools less than three miles away, as well as convenient access to Downtown Austin, entertainment and major roadways connecting Austin, Mustang Ridge, Bastrop and surrounding areas. Revelry is ready for your family to call home.

For more information or to explore available homes, visit https://www.drhorton.com/texas/austin/del-valle/revelry or contact the D.R. Horton Austin sales team at onlinesalesatx@drhorton.com or 512-842-4957.

About D.R. Horton: D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for 47 years. America’s largest homebuilder by volume since 2002, D.R. Horton has built more than 1,200,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. For more information about D.R. Horton’s Austin division, please call 512-920-6209 or visit www.drhorton.com/austin. Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities, is subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Buyer should conduct his or her own investigation of the present and future availability of school districts and school assignments. D.R. Horton has no control over, or responsibility for, any changes to school districts or school assignments should they occur in the future. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

SOURCE: D.R. Horton Austin Division

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire