New Grant Will Create “W.M. Keck Foundation Creative Arts Studio” at Friendship Campus

$500,000 grant will help develop state-of-the-art creative instruction and vocational pathways for diverse learners

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creativearts–The Friendship Foundation (FF), dedicated to elevating the lives of those with varying abilities for 18+ years, announced a $500,000 grant from the W.M. Keck Foundation for its innovative Friendship Campus: The Greenberg Family/Skechers Center. The new inclusive Campus, for intellectually, developmentally, and physically diverse students will open in early 2026 in Redondo Beach, Calif. It will provide vocational training and job placement, giving students with special needs the tools to transform the workforce and realize their lifelong passion and purpose. The grant will help create the “W.M. Keck Foundation Creative Arts Studio” with training in digital media, visual arts, sound, craftwork, and music.









Nearly 200,000 students are enrolled in special education in Los Angeles County, with 15%+ of all K-12 students in the county receiving services of an Individualized Education Plan (IEP). 8 in 10 Americans with disabilities are unemployed. Friendship Foundation’s new community-integrated, inclusive Campus will give individuals with physical and intellectual diversities the tools to transform the workforce and find a lifelong passion and purpose. The Friendship Campus will bridge the gap between existing education and the diverse vocational needs of the neurodiverse population as they transition out of the school system.

The W.M. Keck Foundation Creative Arts Studio is set to revolutionize creative education for varying abilities, unlocking boundless opportunities for aspiring artists and innovators. This cutting-edge hub will not only nurture artistic expression but also equip individuals with critical life skills—problem-solving, adaptability, stress management, and confidence-building—essential for success and independence. Featuring world-class training in digital media (graphic design, coding, game design), visual arts (painting, photography, filmmaking), craftwork (woodworking, jewelry making), and music (songwriting, audio production, sound mixing), the studio will be a launchpad for the next generation of creators. Beyond instruction, it will serve as a dynamic cultural hub, showcasing student exhibitions, hosting renowned visiting artists, and offering mentorship from global industry leaders. The W.M. Keck Foundation Creative Arts Studio isn’t just a space—it’s a movement, igniting passion, creativity, and limitless potential for the future.

“We are deeply grateful to the esteemed W.M. Keck Foundation for believing in our vision and making this game-changing facility a reality,” said Yossi Mintz, FF Executive Director and Co-Founder. “Their extraordinary generosity is paving the way for a first-of-its-kind Creative Arts Studio at the Friendship Campus, where neurodiverse students will have the opportunity to discover their vocational passion, unleash their unique talents, and build fulfilling careers.”

“This is more than just a studio—it’s a launchpad for creativity, empowerment, and inclusion,” Mintz continued. “Thanks to the W.M. Keck Foundation, we are not only transforming lives but also reshaping the future of the Southern California workforce, fostering greater acceptance and appreciation for all abilities.”

The Friendship Campus: The Greenberg Family/Skechers Center will include a 62,000-square-foot facility, the brainchild of the Friendship Foundation and its co-founder Yossi Mintz, the educational and vocational Campus will focus on serving the whole individual with talent and skill building; personal growth and development programs; social and emotional wellness; healthy lifestyle habits and physical fitness; and job training and exploration programs. Construction began in February of 2023 at 850 S. Inglewood Ave. in Redondo Beach and is expected to be complete by early 2026. The campus will offer a vast menu of programs for ages 8-35+, innovative vocational programs for postsecondary students who are intellectually and physically diverse, which will be the cornerstone of the new 3.25-acre state-of-the-art campus. Vocational exploration, training, and placement will fuel the need to assist individuals discover their unique abilities and to successfully fulfill their purpose and dreams while gaining independence in the community. Development partners for the Friendship Campus include the extraordinary architecture and design team of Gensler, general contractor Project Delivery Group (PDG), and brand strategists Saatchi & Saatchi.

Construction for The Friendship Campus, estimated to be $55M, has been entirely funded by private donations and grants. Donors include Founding Donor Greenberg Family/Skechers; The Ramesh & Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation; Mike & Rose Kaplan; Legacy Donor Harris & Linda Toibb; Founder’s Circle Donors Ted Schwartz and Josef & Chana Malka Gorowitz; Visionary Donors: Eisner Foundation; Jon & Nicole Hirschberg; John Gogian Family Foundation; Andy and Portia Cohen; Kinecta Federal Credit Union; Larry Miller; Dr. Miriam & Dr. Ben Landau; Paul & Georgia Solomon, Windsong Trust; Ahmanson Foundation; Annemarie Pellerito Family Foundation, Margaret and Capt. Joe Lee Frank. With over 120 community donors supporting this transformative project, just $3M in capital fundraising remains.

In a bold step toward long-term sustainability and accessibility, The Friendship Campus Endowment Fund was established in 2024 to ensure that life-changing programs remain available to all—regardless of financial circumstances. This vital fund will support ongoing operating expenses, safeguarding the future of innovative education, vocational training, and community engagement for neurodiverse individuals. With an impressive initial funding of $23 million, the Endowment has been propelled by a transformative $10 million commitment from Mike & Rose Kaplan, a matching $10 million challenge from (brother) Charlie & Joanne Kaplan, as well as a $3 million anonymous donation. The ultimate goal: a $30 million fund that will guarantee The Friendship Campus continues to empower, uplift, and create opportunities for generations to come. This investment isn’t just in a fund—it’s in a future where every individual has the chance to thrive.

More detailed information on the Friendship Campus can be found here.

About Friendship Foundation

For 18 years, the Friendship Foundation has provided neurodiverse individuals the same opportunities as their peers to grow, thrive, and belong. Today, it operates 86 Friendship Clubs across 22 school districts, offers 60+ monthly programs for ages 8-35+, and provides life skills training in athletics, arts, cooking, financial empowerment, and more. Its six-week summer camp and adaptive sports camps further enrich participants’ lives. Fueled by success and demand, the Foundation is now building an innovative campus to transform special needs into special contributions to society.

